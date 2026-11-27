MENAFN - GetNews)"Proposed flyer illustration of an open notebook beside a pharmacy record and a three-column worksheet, with no identifying information visible."Dale Hartwell's first-claim guide explores how veterans can describe symptoms without guessing at a diagnosis and use everyday records to place an experience in time.

HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 27, 2026 - Published November 16, 2026, Dale Hartwell's book Your First VA Disability Claim: What to File, in What Order, and Why addresses a difficulty veterans can face before they open an application: they know what hurts, but may not know what to call it or how to explain when it started. Hartwell uses a VA disability claim evidence worksheet to help first-time filers work with what they know. There is room on the page for a symptom described in ordinary language, an approximate period of service and a question that a clinician, rather than the veteran, needs to answer.

The first list a veteran makes serves a different purpose from the application. It is a way to remember things that might otherwise go unmentioned. A knee that gives way may be easier to recall than the date it first hurt. Someone who has grown accustomed to waking several times a night may not think to mention sleep at all. Hartwell asks readers to consider what happens during an ordinary day, including changes in concentration, sleep or time spent around other people. A familiar limitation still belongs on the list if it affects the person living with it.

What if I know the symptom but not its medical name? Hartwell suggests describing the sensation and where it occurs. Burning pain and numbness in the right hand convey information that a broad label such as an arm problem leaves out. If a clinician has made a diagnosis, the veteran can note it alongside the symptom, with the provider and approximate date. Otherwise, the guide recommends marking the symptom for evaluation. That leaves a useful description for a medical conversation without turning a guess about the cause into part of the veteran's history.

Chapter 4 brings those observations to a worksheet with three columns: the current disability, an event during service and the connection between them. A veteran might be able to describe a present limitation precisely and remember an injury during training, yet have little information about the relationship between the two. Marking that last column as incomplete preserves an important distinction. The reader can identify a question for a clinician without discounting the injury or claiming to know more about its effects than the available information supports.

Can a pharmacy record help me rebuild my timeline? A dated pharmacy record can show when a prescription was filled, giving the reader a reference point when the order of events is hard to recall. It does not, by itself, explain why a condition developed or establish that it began in service. Hartwell discusses pharmacy records alongside employment physicals, deployment paperwork and correspondence. Their usefulness depends on the question: an old message about difficulty walking after an exercise may say something about the experience that a list of prescriptions cannot.

The book also considers the veteran who never went to sick call. A service member may have expected an injury to pass or worried about what reporting it would mean at work. Hartwell distinguishes an explanation for the absence of a report from evidence of the injury itself. Rather than supply a clinic name or an exact day from uncertain memory, a reader can identify the training period, describe the activity and note who was present. That account gives a representative something specific to ask about while making clear which details the veteran cannot recall.

That care with language carries into the compensation and pension examination. Hartwell distinguishes the examiner, who documents the condition and may provide a medical opinion, from the VA rater, who considers the report along with the rest of the file and decides the claim. For a reader whose symptoms vary, the guide calls for an account of both typical days and worse ones. Describing only the day of the appointment can leave out limitations at other times. Presenting the worst day as typical creates a different inaccuracy. Both experiences can be described without asking either one to stand for the whole.

Knowing where personal knowledge ends also matters when choosing help. Hartwell directs attention to the individual who will actually review the records, rather than the name of the business offering assistance. The guide encourages readers to check that person's accreditation and ask who will review the application with them before submission. It identifies promises of a particular rating and requests for account passwords as warning signs. For a first-time filer uneasy about unfamiliar terms, asking who will read the file and how to reach that person can be a practical starting point.

The worksheets in Appendix B can be copied or recreated in a notebook or spreadsheet. A veteran can return to an entry after a medical visit, a reply from a records office or a conversation with an accredited representative. A symptom may now have a documented name, or a date once remembered only as a season may now be anchored to a record. Where uncertainty remains, the entry can say so. Readers can find Your First VA Disability Claim: What to File, in What Order, and Why at . Additional book information is available through Book website.

About Dale Hartwell

Dale Hartwell is the author of Your First VA Disability Claim: What to File, in What Order, and Why, a guide for veterans preparing a first disability compensation claim. Hartwell's book pairs explanations of the filing process with practical tasks and includes worksheets, a glossary and a guide to VA forms.