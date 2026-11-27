HOUSTON, TX - Nov. 27, 2026 - The Moudgil Law Firm has launched a new website that gives injured individuals and their families clear, practical information about personal injury claims and simple ways to reach the firm. Houston personal injury attorney Pulkit Moudgil of The Moudgil Law Firm introduced the site as a central resource on car accidents, truck collisions, food allergy injuries, wrongful death, and other injury matters, along with guidance on protecting a claim in the days after an injury.

According to Houston personal injury attorney Pulkit Moudgil, the website reflects the way the firm prepares each case. Before leading his own practice, he represented defendants at several litigation firms, where he learned which weak points defense lawyers look for in an injury file, including gaps between an accident and the first doctor visit, earlier injuries, and police report details that may shift fault. "A claim that looks solid to an injured person can read very differently to an adjuster reviewing it for weaknesses, so the goal is to answer the defense's likely arguments before they are raised," explains Moudgil.

Houston personal injury attorney Pulkit Moudgil uses the new site to outline the missteps that can weaken a claim. The guide identifies delayed medical care as the most damaging mistake, because gaps in treatment can be used to argue that an injury was minor. It also notes that injured people are not required to give a recorded statement to another driver's insurer, and that early statements made while symptoms and diagnoses are still uncertain may later be used to reduce a payout.

Attorney Moudgil also cautions against posting about an accident or recovery on social media, signing broad medical authorizations that open an entire health history, and accepting a quick release before the full extent of an injury is known. Skipping follow-up appointments, repairing a vehicle before it is photographed, and waiting while surveillance footage is overwritten can also create problems. "Consistent treatment, a quiet social media presence, and care with recorded statements can go a long way toward protecting an injury claim," he advises.

The website gives detailed attention to the firm's three priority practice areas: car accidents, motor vehicle accidents, and food allergy litigation. In food allergy cases, a restaurant may be responsible when staff use shared fryers, utensils, or prep surfaces after being told about an allergy. A manufacturer may be responsible when a packaged product fails to disclose major allergens as required under the federal Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act. Emergency room records, epinephrine administration records, order tickets, receipts, and delivery app data can all help document what was requested and what was served.

For truck, motorcycle, rideshare, pedestrian, and rental car collisions, Moudgil notes that commercial insurance policies, federal trucking rules, and multiple responsible parties often shape the case. "Electronic driving logs and black box data can disappear quickly, so early requests to preserve that evidence are often critical in a truck case," he points out. The firm also works to identify every available source of coverage, including claims involving uninsured and underinsured drivers.

The site also covers construction injuries, dog bites, premises liability, product liability, catastrophic injuries, and Texas wrongful death claims. The firm's case experience includes traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries requiring surgery, and fatal vehicle crashes. Reported results include a $2.75 million traumatic brain injury and lumbar fusion settlement obtained with co-counsel and a $1 million disputed-liability settlement for a client who developed CRPS after a commercial vehicle collision, though past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Client communication is a central theme of the new website. Clients have direct access to Pulkit Moudgil to discuss their case, understand their options, and ask questions, and the firm stays in regular contact as each matter moves forward. "People may forget words or actions, but never the feelings they evoke," says Moudgil, describing the principle that guides how the firm treats every client.

The Moudgil Law Firm handles injury cases on a contingency fee basis, with no retainer and no hourly billing. The attorney fee comes only from money recovered for the client. Through the website, individuals can request a free case evaluation online, call or text the office, or schedule an in-person meeting. When an injury makes travel difficult, the firm can bring the consultation to the client.

Raised in Texas, Pulkit Moudgil earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston and has been licensed by the State Bar of Texas since 2016. He has been recognized on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list each year from 2021 through 2026. He shares practical legal guidance through the firm's My Texas Wreck channels on Instagram and YouTube, and the firm supports local churches and community drives.

From its office on West Alabama Street, the firm represents injured people from neighborhoods such as Montrose and the Heights and from communities throughout Harris County. Many injury lawsuits from the region are filed in the Harris County District Courts. Crashes on major routes such as I-45, I-10, Highway 59, and the 610 Loop often involve multiple vehicles or commercial drivers, which can make questions of fault more complex.

The new website is intended to help injured individuals understand their rights and act early to preserve evidence. For those hurt in a crash or other accident in the Houston area, contacting a personal injury attorney may help protect important records and clarify the options available.

About The Moudgil Law Firm:

The Moudgil Law Firm is a Houston-based personal injury practice located at 3355 W Alabama St, Suite 980, led by attorney Pulkit Moudgil. The firm represents people injured in car accidents, truck accidents, food allergy incidents, and other injury matters, as well as families pursuing wrongful death claims throughout Houston and Harris County. Cases are handled on a contingency fee basis with a free initial case evaluation. For consultations, call (832) 476-3209.

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