LOS ANGELES - Nov. 27, 2026 - As the creator economy shifts toward deeper, direct-to-fan relationships, Fambase today unveiled Fambase Web, marking a major milestone in its expansion beyond mobile and its evolution into a cross-platform creator ecosystem.

“Fambase Web represents an important step in how we're making creator communities more accessible,” said Emma Collins, COO at Fambase.“By expanding beyond mobile, we're giving fans more ways to connect and creators greater flexibility to manage their communities, engage their audiences, and grow their businesses.”

Removing the Barrier Between Curiosity and Community

For independent creators, turning interested followers into active community members is a key challenge. Previously, requiring fans to download an app added an extra step that could discourage some potential members from joining.

Fambase Web simplifies the process. Fans can now open a creator's invitation link, sign up, and join their community directly through a browser—no app download required.

"Whenever I shared an invite link, I knew I was losing some people along the way," said Emily Carter, a U.S.-based fitness and lifestyle creator. "They were interested in my content, but having to download another app often interrupted that excitement. I was thrilled when Fambase Web launched. It finally solves a problem I've been dealing with for a long time."

Beyond onboarding, browser access gives fans more flexibility in how they engage with creators. Whether fans prefer watching livestreams on a larger screen after work or browsing while using their phones for other tasks, Fambase Web offers more ways to participate in their daily routines.

A More Flexible Live Experience for Creators

Beyond making it easier for fans to join, Fambase Web also gives creators more flexibility in managing livestreams and interacting with their audiences. Hosts can stream from their phones while using a separate account on their computers to manage conversations and community activity on a larger screen.

This feature has been well received by Fambase creators. Among them, independent musician and live-session host Marcus Vance shared how the new setup has made his livestreams easier to manage.

"Managing live requests, moderating chat, and keeping up with supporters on a tiny screen used to pull my focus away from the music," Marcus shared. "Running the chat and viewer tools on my laptop while streaming from my phone makes the entire broadcast smoother and lets me stay genuinely present with my audience."

In addition to livestream management, Fambase Web also supports community conversations, virtual gifting, and paid experiences, giving creators more ways to engage with their audiences and generate revenue.

Expanding Access While Keeping Creators in Control

As Fambase expands to browsers, maintaining creator control and protecting members-only content remain key priorities.

Group owners can choose whether to enable web access for their communities, giving them greater flexibility in how members access their content. Fambase also offers content protection measures and DMCA takedown assistance to help creators address unauthorized sharing.

With flexible access and creator-managed permissions, Fambase empowers creators to grow their communities while staying in control of their content.

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About Fambase

Fambase is an invitation-based community platform designed to help creators build meaningful relationships with their audiences. Through dedicated groups, livestreaming, interactive experiences, and monetization tools, Fambase helps creators engage directly with fans and build sustainable businesses.

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