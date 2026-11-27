MENAFN - GetNews)"Illustration of an HPLC chromatogram with one main peak, beside the text "31 batch-specific lab certificates" from UK Peptides."UK Peptides, a UK supplier of lyophilised peptides for in vitro laboratory research, now publishes 31 batch-specific certificates of analysis, including 18 Clarion Laboratories reports that add content-per-vial results.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom - Nov. 27, 2026 - UK Peptides, a UK supplier of lyophilised peptides for in vitro laboratory research, now publishes 31 batch-specific certificates of analysis (CoAs) in its Lab Report library, including 18 updated reports from Clarion Laboratories that add content-per-vial results.

The certificates are published unedited as PDF files and are linked from the relevant product pages. Each one names the compound, the lot number, the analysis date and the analyst who signed it. The reports include HPLC-UV purity results, measured by area under the curve at 214 nm, and electrospray mass spectrometry (ESI-MS) identity confirmation, which compares the observed mass with the theoretical mass of the named peptide. UK Peptides applies a 99% HPLC-UV release floor, and the measured figure for each lot is printed on the certificate.

The 18 Clarion Laboratories reports also quantify the amount of compound per vial against reference standards and state the measurement uncertainty. Each carries a report number and a verification key that researchers can check with the laboratory through its website.

The distinction matters because HPLC purity describes how much of the detected signal belongs to the main peak. It does not describe how much of the powder in the vial is peptide. Salts, counter-ions and moisture are not detected by UV, so a vial can show high purity and still contain less compound by weight than its label suggests. Publishing content-per-vial results alongside purity and identity gives researchers more information about the material they receive.

Researchers can match the lot number on a certificate to the label on their vial and to the dispatch note. The company's testing methodology page explains what each test shows and which lots are held back. Reports for newer products are being added as the laboratory issues them. UK Peptides dispatches from Manchester by Royal Mail Tracked 24 to UK addresses only.

All UK Peptides products are supplied strictly for in vitro laboratory research. They are not medicines, cosmetics or food supplements, and they are not for human or veterinary use. Buyers must be 18 or over.

Quick answers

What is UK Peptides? UK Peptides is a UK supplier of lyophilised peptides for in vitro laboratory research. It is a trading name of AURYXRESEARCH LTD, registered in England and Wales under company number 17388727.

What do the published certificates test? They report HPLC-UV purity and ESI mass spectrometry identity for each lot. The 18 Clarion Laboratories reports also report content per vial.

Which laboratory produced the updated reports? Clarion Laboratories issued the 18 updated reports. Other lots keep their original laboratory reports.

Does UK Peptides sell products for human use? No. Products are supplied strictly for in vitro laboratory research and are not for human or veterinary use.

Does UK Peptides deliver outside the UK? No. It delivers to UK addresses only.

About UK Peptides

UK Peptides is a UK supplier of lyophilised peptides and related compounds for in vitro laboratory research, dispatching from Manchester, United Kingdom. It is a trading name of AURYXRESEARCH LTD, a private limited company registered in England and Wales (company number 17388727) and founded on 8 August 2026. The company's stated mission is to supply UK laboratories with correctly identified research materials, supported by published batch-specific certificates of analysis. Products are supplied for laboratory research use only to buyers aged 18 or over.