MENAFN - GetNews)""When we served our country, we learned that no one should be left behind. That same principle drives our business today. If someone has money owed to them, we believe they deserve help getting it back, whether it is a few hundred dollars or several thousand.""My Recovery Service is addressing a critical gap in the fund recovery industry by deploying technology specifically designed to locate unclaimed accounts under ten thousand dollars. Founded and owned by veterans, the company aims to serve individuals who lack the financial means to engage traditional attorneys or high-fee services.

Buffalo, New York - Nov. 27, 2026 - My Recovery Service, a veteran owned and founded company, today highlighted its ongoing mission to connect Americans with unclaimed funds that most firms and legal professionals decline to pursue due to their relatively low dollar value.

Across the United States, state treasuries and financial institutions hold vast sums of unclaimed money belonging to individuals who have lost track of old accounts, forgotten refunds, unreturned deposits, and other financial assets. While the existence of these funds is a matter of public record in many cases, the process of locating and claiming them can be daunting, particularly for individuals without legal expertise or financial resources.

My Recovery Service was created specifically to address this challenge. The company focuses on a segment of the market that has long been neglected by conventional operators. Accounts valued at under ten thousand dollars are frequently deemed unprofitable by firms that charge high fees or percentage-based commissions, leaving the rightful owners without practical options for retrieval.

The company's founders, who are military veterans, recognized this gap during their own transition to civilian life. Drawing on their experience with complex logistics and problem-solving, they developed an advanced system capable of scanning multiple databases and cross-referencing personal information to identify unclaimed funds linked to specific individuals.

This technology-first approach allows My Recovery Service to keep operational costs low while maintaining a high degree of accuracy in its fund identification process. The result is a service model that can operate in the sub-ten-thousand-dollar range, passing the benefits of efficiency on to customers in the form of accessible pricing and streamlined processes.

The company serves customers throughout the United States and has designed its platform to be intuitive and straightforward. Individuals who suspect they may have unclaimed funds can initiate the process through, where they are guided through the necessary steps to verify their identity and authorize a search.

Once potential funds are identified, My Recovery Service assists with the documentation and filing requirements that vary by jurisdiction. This end-to-end support model eliminates the need for customers to navigate bureaucratic systems on their own, which can be a significant deterrent for those unfamiliar with the process.

The veteran heritage of the company extends beyond its founding story. My Recovery Service has committed to prioritizing outreach to fellow veterans and military families, many of whom may have unclaimed funds resulting from relocations, deployments, and other service-related transitions that can cause financial records to become disconnected.

The company has also emphasized its dedication to operating with integrity and transparency. All fees and processes are clearly communicated to customers before any engagement begins, and the company does not make promises about specific outcomes prior to conducting its research.

As the unclaimed fund landscape continues to grow, My Recovery Service sees its role as an essential bridge between ordinary Americans and the money that belongs to them. The company plans to invest further in its technological infrastructure to expand its reach and improve its capabilities throughout the coming year.

About Us

My Recovery Service is a veteran owned and founded company that uses advanced technology to locate and recover unclaimed funds for individuals. The company specializes in smaller-value accounts under ten thousand dollars, serving customers who are typically underserved by traditional firms and legal professionals.

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