MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A special music masterclass for children has been held at the Azerbaijan House in Stuttgart, Germany, featuring the Italian musical group Apulia Brass Ensemble.

The event gave young participants a unique opportunity to meet professional musicians, learn about the characteristics of brass instruments, enjoy live performances and discover the finer aspects of musical art.

Children and their families attended the educational gathering, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere. The young participants had the chance to interact directly with internationally acclaimed musicians, gain insights into the world of brass music and experience the joy of live musical performance.

More than just a music lesson, the masterclass served as a source of inspiration, creativity and new experiences for the children. Direct interaction with professional musicians from abroad helped broaden their horizons, strengthen their interest in music and introduce them to different cultural traditions.

Initiatives of this kind by the Azerbaijan House play an important role in encouraging children's engagement with the arts, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening connections between future generations across different countries.

The event also highlighted the importance of international cultural cooperation in making artistic education more accessible and inspiring for younger audiences.