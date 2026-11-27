MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has proposed increasing the minimum authorized capital required to establish a foundation from 10,000 manat to 100,000 manat, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The proposal is included in a bill amending the Law "On Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations and Foundations)," discussed at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under current legislation, the authorized capital of a foundation must be at least 10,000 manats ($5,880).

The proposed amendment would raise this minimum to 100,000 manats ($58,824).

If adopted, the amendment would increase the minimum authorized capital required to establish a foundation tenfold.

Following the discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in its third reading.