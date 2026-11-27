Azerbaijan Ratifies Middle Kura Oil And Gas Agreement With Exxonmobil
The issue was discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).
Following discussions, the draft law "On the Adoption and Approval of, and Authorization for the Implementation of, the Agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), ExxonMobil Exploration Production Azerbaijan Limited, and Middle Kura LLC on Exploration, Development, and Production Sharing for the Middle Kura Contract Area in the Republic of Azerbaijan" was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.
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