MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three years after the original DabGo, Artrix introduces reengineered, prefill-ready dab hardware with ceramic heating, an upright chamber, redesigned airflow, and clearer device feedback









LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artrix, a cannabis vape hardware manufacturer and innovation partner, announced today that it will unveil DabGo 2 at MJBizCon 2026 in Las Vegas, December 2–4. Developed for concentrate brands creating their own pre-filled consumer products, DabGo 2 is a second-generation, prefill-ready all-in-one dab pen shaped by three years of concentrate testing and product development.

The new device introduces an integrated ceramic heating chamber, a top-positioned upright design, a shorter and wider airflow path, and an intuitive display. Battery capacity has increased from 230 mAh to 420 mAh. Artrix will showcase DabGo 2 at Booth #24012 and meet with brands exploring new concentrate product formats.

Three Years of Learning, One New Direction

Artrix first presented DabGo at MJBizCon 2023 with a simple idea: bring the convenience of an all-in-one device to concentrates, a category traditionally associated with separate tools, manual loading, and preparation.

Turning that idea into hardware revealed a more complex challenge. Concentrates can differ significantly in consistency, composition, and response to heat. Over the following three years, Artrix tested different concentrate formulations and explored how preheating, heating settings, chamber design, and airflow influence their use in an integrated device.

That experience changed the team's approach. Rather than treating heating, airflow, and user interaction as separate features, Artrix set out to redesign DabGo around how these elements work together. The result is a new generation developed from the core, not simply a cosmetic update to the original pen.

A Redesigned Experience, Inside and Out

DabGo 2's integrated ceramic chamber replaces the original heating arrangement. Its 360° Layered Ceramic Heating design combines sidewall preheating with bottom heating, providing a new foundation for tailoring heating programs to specific concentrate applications.

The chamber is now positioned upright at the top of the device, instead of horizontally as in the original. This change is intended to better manage concentrate positioning during handling and carrying. A shorter, wider airflow path has been designed with condensation and potential airflow restriction in mind.

The changes are also visible to users of the finished product. A built-in display shows a clear Preheating → Ready sequence, along with draw-duration and battery-level information. The larger 420 mAh battery supports the device's preheating-focused design.

"The original DabGo was about exploring what an all-in-one format could bring to concentrates," said Chris Lin, CEO of Artrix. "Three years of development changed the questions we asked. We realized that moving forward meant rethinking some of our earliest design decisions, not simply adding more features. DabGo 2 reflects what we've learned."

From Format Innovation to New Opportunities for Concentrate Brands

For established Live Rosin, Live Resin, and other concentrate brands, product innovation does not always require developing a new extract. Exploring how an existing concentrate can serve different consumer needs through a new format can be equally meaningful.

Traditional jars preserve the familiar, hands-on dabbing experience. A pre-filled all-in-one product offers a different option, combining concentrate and dedicated hardware to reduce the need for separate tools and preparation.

The opportunity goes beyond introducing another SKU. It gives brands a way to explore new consumption occasions and deliver a different experience around extracts they already know.

Artrix supplies DabGo 2 as prefill-ready hardware, allowing brands to develop finished products around their own concentrates, positioning, and target consumers. Extract-specific evaluation remains central to identifying the right hardware settings and product experience. For Artrix, the redesign opens another opportunity to work with concentrate brands on translating established extracts into new product formats.

A Selective Approach to Market

Artrix plans a selective, state-by-state introduction, working with one initial launch brand in each participating state. Partners will be identified through mutual discussions of extract characteristics, product positioning, and commercial readiness. This approach is intended to support closer collaboration around real application needs rather than a one-size-fits-all rollout.

At MJBizCon, brands can explore the redesigned device, discuss potential applications, and express interest in future sample evaluations. Extract-specific testing will be arranged as evaluation units become available.

DabGo 2 will be presented December 2–4 at Booth #24012, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit .

About Artrix

Artrix is a cannabis vape hardware manufacturer and innovation partner working with brands worldwide. Guided by "Thoughtful by Design," the company combines market insights, product development, engineering validation, and manufacturing expertise to create purposeful hardware solutions informed by real-world applications.

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