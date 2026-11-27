







Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel Novi Sad, Novella bringing its upper upscale brand to Serbia. The new-build hotel is already under construction and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028, offering 90 rooms in the city centre.





“Introducing Radisson Blu to Serbia and establishing our first hotel in Novi Sad are important steps in expanding our presence in the country. The hotel's city centre location, within a development that brings together offices, retail and residential space, gives it a strong platform to serve both business and leisure guests. With spacious rooms, dedicated meeting facilities and a range of dining and wellness options, Radisson Blu Hotel, Novi Sad will bring a new upper upscale offering to the city. We look forward to working with our partners Rapid Invest to bring this project to life ahead of its planned opening in 2028,” said David Jenkins, Vice President, Business Development, Eastern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group





A new city centre address for business and leisure

Located in Novi Sad's business centre, Radisson Blu Hotel, Novi Sad will form part of a new 74,000 m2 mixed-use complex comprising the hotel, apartments, retail and offices. Its central location will give guests convenient access to the city's commercial activity and major attractions. Dining facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a lobby bar, complemented by a spa and fitness area.

Designed to accommodate corporate meetings, social gatherings and celebrations, the hotel will feature a 472 m2 multifunctional room and a separate 101 m2 banquet room with seating for 55 guests.





Discovering Novi Sad

Set on the banks of the Danube, Novi Sad is known for its cultural heritage, historic architecture and café scene. Guests will be able to explore Petrovaradin Fortress, Dunavska Street and Freedom Square, home to the neo-Gothic Name of Mary Church. The city also offers access to the Danube's Štrand beach and nearby Fruška Gora National Park.The hotel will be approximately 85 km from Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, connecting Novi Sad with Serbia's principal international gateway.





###













MEDIA CONTACT





Caroline Jonsson, Area Manager, Corporate PR, MED, MEA & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group

...





ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP





Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,680 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries. Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.





The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.





Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 32 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.





At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet, and are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with Science Based Targets. Through initiatives such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings and a growing portfolio of sustainable certifications, including Hotel Sustainability Basics, we assist guests to make more sustainable travel choices.





The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.





For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on RadissonHotels.com. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:





LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X

Attachment

Radisson Blu Hotel Novi Sad, Novell