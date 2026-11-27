MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 2,000 selected pre-orders are 10% off, while eligible in-stock orders receive tiered cash discounts during the ten-day event from 22 November to 1 December. Three separate 72-hour spending rounds each award one JND Studios Skull Knight statue, with a maximum of one prize per customer.

HONG KONG SAR, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrzGK's ten-day Black Friday event is underway and runs through 1 December (UTC+8). It includes more than 2,000 selected pre-orders, tiered in-stock savings and three independent 72-hour spending leaderboards. Each leaderboard awards one JND Studios Skull Knight statue, and each customer may win once.









The ten-day event gives collectors more time than a conventional four-day sale to consider a purchase. Collectors often compare licenses, scales, studios, product images, finishes, availability and shipping costs before committing. The extended window gives buyers time to compare eligible in-stock pieces with selected pre-orders and offers greater flexibility across time zones.









OrzGK supports high-value collectible orders through detailed product listings, one-on-one customer service and international shipping options. Product pages may include original photography as well as studio-supplied images, depending on the item. The company works with licensed brands and independent studios and serves collectors from its Hong Kong base. Selected released products are offered through its in-stock collection, with availability subject to change.









The Black Friday in-stock collection covers selected products rather than the full released catalog. Eligible product spending within a single order receives USD $50 off at $500+, $100 off at $1,000+, $150 off at $1,500+, or $200 off at $2,000+. Shipping, insurance, customs duties and applicable taxes are excluded from the thresholds, and separate orders cannot be combined. Availability may change during the event. Collectors can browse the participating items on the OrzGK in-stock promotion page.

More than 2,000 selected pre-orders are 10% off during the event. The reduction applies only to the eligible product price; shipping, insurance, customs duties and applicable taxes are excluded. Products outside the designated Black Friday collection are not automatically included, and the pre-order discount cannot be combined with the in-stock tiered discount on the same product. The participating selection is available in the OrzGK Black Friday pre-order collection.

Pre-order conditions vary by product and studio. Deposit options, remaining balances, production estimates and shipping arrangements follow the terms shown on each product page and OrzGK's store policies. Release dates and delivery schedules are estimates and may change with the manufacturer's production plan. Customers can contact their one-on-one assistant for order and shipping updates.

The collector challenge comprises three independent 72-hour spending leaderboards. The highest eligible spender in each round receives one JND Studios "Eclipse - Skull Knight" statue. A customer may win no more than once. Eligible spending, round timing and winner confirmation follow the official campaign terms. The piece is the first release in the studio's Narrative Diorama Arts line. It measures 73.5 x 85 x 93 cm, including its base, and weighs 36 kg. The set includes the Skull Knight, sword, shield, horse, three Apostles, and a dedicated display base. Full specifications, images, and pricing for the JND Studios Skull Knight 1/6 diorama statue are available on its product page.

OrzGK's catalog spans anime, console and mobile games, film and television, and original character collectibles. It includes licensed statues and figures, independent-studio GK resin pieces, action figures and PVC figures across a wide range of scales.

Customers can use OrzGK's one-on-one assistant service for purchase confirmation, production updates, shipping and after-sales questions. For pre-orders, product pages state that estimated release dates do not guarantee first-batch shipment and that shipping arrangements are processed in batches based on order date and studio allocation. Shipping charges are separate from product prices, and available methods are confirmed before dispatch.

The promotion opened at 00:00 on 22 November 2026 and closes at 23:59 on 1 December 2026 (UTC+8). The Black Friday pre-order collection, in-stock collection and applicable campaign terms are published on the OrzGK official website.

About OrzGK

OrzGK is a Hong Kong-based retailer of licensed and independent collectible statues, figures and dioramas from anime, games, film and television. It serves international customers through online product listings, one-on-one order support and shipping arrangements coordinated before dispatch.

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