MENAFN - Asia Times) HAT YAI – When Thaksin Shinawatra asked a government committee in October to wipe his political slate clean, his most conservative critics in the Bangkok press combed through his record to make the case against him. And few, if any, of them mentioned Tak Bai.

In October 2004, while Thaksin was prime minister, security forces broke up a protest by Malay Muslim villagers outside the police station in that Narathiwat border district. Seven were shot dead; 78 more died stacked in army trucks, in what is widely regarded as one of the worst episodes of state violence in modern Thai history. For most of the years since, Tak Bai had been a core charge against him. His hard-line policies, if not his direct orders, were widely held to blame and that charge helped justify the coup that removed him in 2006.

That accusation has been fading for years, and in 2024 it became evident how much it had waned. That August, a week after Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, became prime minister, and two months before the 20-year statute of limitations was due to run out on the massacre's anniversary, a Narathiwat court accepted murder charges that victims' families had brought against former security officials, after two decades in which no one had been charged.

Among the accused was Pisarn Wattanawongkiri, who at the time of Tak Bai commanded the Fourth Army, responsible for the South, and was then a Pheu Thai parliamentarian. Hailed at first as a long-overdue step toward justice, the case soon turned into a spectacle.

Pisarn was widely reported to have fled the country, none of the accused ever appeared and the case lapsed. Thaksin and his daughter's government came under heavy criticism for letting an accused general from their own party slip away, but little of it reached back to his own role as prime minister 20 years earlier. Only his most conservative critics, in the press and among his old political enemies, still laid the massacre at his door. But this October, even they barely cited it, if at all.

Little new evidence about Tak Bai has come to light since 2004, and nothing to date shows exactly who gave the orders. Yet the blame has moved, unacknowledged, from Thaksin to the military or, at times, simply“the state,” rarely with anyone named beyond the commanders already charged. Part of the shift likely reflects what the capital and its public intellectuals came to see as the larger threat.

Two coups, nearly a decade of military rule and court rulings that dissolved one popular party after another, first Thaksin's, then the reformist“Orange” parties much of Bangkok came to back, cost the establishment credibility with most of the capital's academics, writers and commentators, and made Thaksin's power in 2004 look in hindsight weaker than it had seemed at the time.

But Bangkok's souring on the establishment may not be the only reason for the shift. Other accounts of Tak Bai, more skeptical of Thaksin's role, had been circulating in the Deep South from early on, mostly in private and rarely in print, and gained ground there over the years long before Bangkok's intelligentsia came around to a similar view.

Back in 2004, that intelligentsia had little inclination to consider them. Much of it still leaned more toward the old establishment than toward Thaksin, and many favored the Democrats, the party of Bangkok's liberal royalists and, more solidly still, of the conservative royalists across the rest of the South.

In sharp contrast, in the Deep South, where grievances against the Thai state ran back centuries, Malay Muslim voters through the 1990s and as late as 2001 turned the Democrats away and sent to parliament instead Wadah, a faction of Malay Muslim MPs allied with Chavalit Yongchaiyudh, a former army chief and rival of both the Democrats and Prem Tinsulanonda, the former prime minister who presided over the royal Privy Council.

After the 2001 election, Chavalit and Wadah joined Thaksin's Thai Rak Thai. Politically positioned against the establishment, many Malay Muslims there were more open to accounts that looked past Thaksin.

As the conflict flared up in 2004, initially with an insurgent raid on an army camp in Narathiwat that seized hundreds of weapons, almost everyone with a national platform blamed Thaksin. To conservative royalists, liberal royalists and the progressive left alike, he was seen as a leader who would tolerate no check on his power, and the war on drugs waged under his government, which left thousands dead, seemed proof enough.

Thaksin had also cut into the system that had run the Deep South since the 1980s under Prem, a southerner and former army chief. In 2002, his government scrapped that system's bureaucratic civilian arm, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), weakening the Democrats' networks there.

2004's two deadliest episodes, at the Krue Se mosque in April and at Tak Bai in October, seemed to bear the charge out, and Thaksin's own words did little to dispel it. After security forces killed 32 militants inside Krue Se, on a day that left more than 100 dead, he dismissed the dead as“drug addicts,” much as he had earlier called the insurgents“petty bandits.”

The day after Tak Bai, Thaksin said he had followed the operation himself,“every stage, every step,” and praised the security forces for carrying out his policy“in every respect.” He insisted that none of the deaths had come from the state and said the men had suffocated because they were weak from the Ramadan fast.

After Krue Se and Tak Bai, the Deep South became one of Southeast Asia's most closely watched conflicts, and the blame settled on Thaksin abroad as firmly as at home. Correspondents, scholars, terrorism analysts, diplomats and rights groups poured in, most of them by way of Bangkok, where many were based.

Their sense of Thai politics, and of Thaksin, owed much to the capital's academics and journalists. Moreover, many of those intellectuals sincerely sympathized with Malay Muslim grievances, which made their view of Thaksin all the easier for foreign observers to adopt.

The International Crisis Group wrote in 2005 that the violence had been“exacerbated by the disastrously heavy-handed policies of Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra,” and the view soon became commonly held among foreign correspondents. Few wrote outright that Thaksin had ordered the killings, but most of those covering the conflict, and their readers, took it for granted that he was behind the worst of them.

Duncan McCargo, the most prominent foreign scholar of the conflict and Deep South, put Thaksin at the center of the story. In“Tearing Apart the Land”, published in 2008 and soon the standard work on the conflict, he wrote that Thaksin's“crass mishandling” of Krue Se and Tak Bai had made him“a bête noire in the border region.”

Latest stories Ukraine's laser drone hit is a milestone, not a silver bullet Southeast Asia's AI data center bets turning into stranded assets Trump's latest tariff salvo rattles an already shaky Asia

The Democrats played a large role in producing that dominant consensus. In Bangkok, as the party much of the press and academia favored, they had an audience already inclined to believe it and in the three provinces they had a motive. They had long been the party of choice for Thai Buddhists, and among Malay Muslims Wadah had beaten them for a decade.

As attacks mounted, they hinted that Wadah was a front for the Barisan Revolusi Nasional-Coordinate (BRN-C), the faction then widely understood to be driving the insurgency, a claim the military and Democrat-aligned southerners had long made, though no Wadah figure was ever convicted.

After Tak Bai, the charge against Thaksin became the heart of their campaign there, down to video discs of the crackdown circulated by one of their MPs. In February 2005, voters gave Thaksin's party none of the region's 11 seats and the Democrats ten. Academic Marc Askew read the swing as“less a political conversion than a desperate protest vote.”

Wadah, for its part, said almost nothing. Domestic and foreign observers by and large took its silence as loyalty and deference to Thaksin. McCargo wrote that its voters had“found that Wadah had sold out to Thaksin,” and the explanation stuck. I took it up myself in 2010, writing in Asia Times Online that Wadah had paid for its ties to Thaksin, without asking whether its silence had more to do with the army than with him.

That prevailing consensus assumed that the elected prime minister held the power in the Deep South. But three months before the 2006 coup, a dispute over language gave a better indication of who really did. The National Reconciliation Commission that Thaksin had set up in 2005 was chaired by Anand Panyarachun, appointed prime minister after the 1991 coup and a pillar of the liberal royalist establishment.

Making the case himself for the use of Malay in the region, the former premier noted in a lecture in July 2005 that Thaksin spoke the northern dialect in Chiang Mai, former prime minister Chuan Leekpai the southern dialect in the South and political power broker Newin Chidchob Khmer in Buriram, and asked why it should seem strange for Malay Muslims to speak Malay.

Eleven months later, in June 2006, the commission's final report recommended that Malay become a working language in the region. Within three weeks, Prem rejected the idea, apparently taking it for a plan to make Malay an official language:“We cannot accept that as we are Thai.” Thaksin, then a caretaker prime minister, fell in line the next day, insisting that Thai must remain the official language.

That September the army ousted him, and six weeks later the coup's prime minister, Surayud Chulanont, who now presides over the Privy Council, went to Pattani and, before some 1,500 people, apologized for Tak Bai“on behalf of the officials and the previous government,” adding that as army chief he had tried to oppose that government's policies,“but to no avail.”

Among the many in the press and academia who regretted the coup but welcomed Thaksin's fall, Surayud was a general they could trust. Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University, later a persistent critic of military rule, called him“the iconic army chief in the minds of Thais,” and one foreign correspondent noted his reputation as“an incorruptible leader.”

But his government ultimately charged no soldier. Instead, the apology in effect pinned Tak Bai on Thaksin and gave the establishment-backed coup a human rights case that placated some of its skeptics.

In 2008 the courts threw out two Thaksin-allied prime ministers, and a deal many attributed to Prem brought Newin Chidchob's faction over to the Democrats and put Abhisit Vejjajiva in power.

With the establishment's hold on power now harder to overlook, the old consensus began to give way among those who followed the Deep South. By 2010 McCargo was writing of“the army commander responsible” for Tak Bai and, more broadly, of“a willingness by the military to resort to excessive force” in the South.

The Democrats still took nine of the Deep South's 11 seats in the 2011 election, perhaps a sign that anti-Thaksin sentiment lingered among many Malay Muslims, though it seemed to fade quickly once Yingluck Shinawatra, her older brother's proxy, came to power that year.

Abuses by the security forces had gone on long after Thaksin's fall, and to some the old accusation against him had come to look like a way of sparing the army. Yingluck's government took a more progressive tack in the region.

Thawee Sodsong, who Yingluck's government put in charge of the revived SBPAC and who was widely seen as Thaksin's point man in the region, won over many religious and community leaders. In 2013, the government also opened the first formal peace talks with the BRN.

Many visitors from Bangkok still viewed the region through the lens of the 2004 verdict against Thaksin. At a seminar at Prince of Songkhla University in Pattani during Yingluck's term, a visiting NGO worker from Bangkok asked a Malay Muslim activist on the panel whether he feared her government would go the way of her brother's. He chuckled and said there had been a lot more going on in those years than Thaksin.

By then the International Crisis Group was noting what few observers had seen when Thaksin was prime minister, that civilian officials were“hamstrung by the need to respect military prerogatives.” In May 2014, the Constitutional Court removed Yingluck, and within weeks the military, led by army chief Prayut Chan-ocha, seized power and removed Thawee. The talks have since carried on, with Malaysia still the facilitator, but have made no progress.

Elections were finally held again in 2019, the first valid vote since 2011. Prachachat, the party some of Wadah's veterans had formed with Thawee as secretary-general, took six of the region's 11 seats, defeating both the Democrats, who took one, and Palang Pracharath, the party built around the generals of the 2014 coup.

In 2023, Prachachat again won more seats there than any other party, ahead of the Democrats and the parties tied to the coup's leaders, much as Wadah had done through the 1990s.

In Bangkok and the rest of the South, Yingluck's opening to the Deep South looked very different. The Democrats' account of the Deep South had not changed since 2004, as they still blamed Thaksin for scrapping the SBPAC and for the conflict's worst abuses.

Chuan Leekpai, the party elder widely revered in the rest of the South, called Thaksin a“harbinger of doom” for the region in a 2012 speech that cited Krue Se and Tak Bai. In December 2013, as protesters massed in Bangkok against Yingluck's government, Kraisak Choonhavan, a Democrat and liberal royalist who as a senator had investigated abuses against Malay Muslims under Thaksin, wrote of Thaksin's“responsibility for igniting the ethnic-religious conflict in the deep South,” and of Tak Bai as“a dark stain across our national conscience.” Among Thaksin's critics, the peace talks were commonly dismissed as a bid to whitewash him of Krue Se and Tak Bai.

The real shift came slowly after the 2014 coup, as a wedge opened between older and younger generations in the capital. Much of Bangkok had welcomed the 2006 coup, and some of the same people had spent months in the streets before the second. In the first years after the coup, the old take still seemed to hold.

In 2016, for instance, Kasian Tejapira, a Thammasat University political scientist long on the left, counted“the Tak Bai massacre” among the Thaksin government's actions. But a year later, with the junta still in power, a Bangkok Post editorial put the Tak Bai deaths down to“poor decisions and lamentable actions by the army,” and called Surayud's 2006 apology“a faux apology to Tak Bai residents by blaming Mr Thaksin.”

As the army ruled on, that sentiment spread, and Future Forward, the first of the“Orange” parties, founded in 2018 on an agenda of military and democratic reform, surprised many in the 2019 election by successfully galvanizing the young and the left in Bangkok.

In 2021, Ken Mathis Lohatepanont, a young scholar of Thai politics, wrote in Thai Enquirer that some who had marched against the“Thaksin regime” now had buyers' remorse and asked whether Thaksin had been“not the cause of a rotten system, but rather a symptom.”

As the case ran out in October 2024, Rangsiman Rome of the People's Party, the successor to the Move Forward Party that had won 32 of Bangkok's 33 seats the year before, said Tak Bai had“completely destroyed the people's trust in the state,” and put the deaths down to failings by the officials in charge. In contrast with the Democrats, who had long blamed Thaksin for the deaths, Rome, in that statement, mentioned him only as one of two former prime ministers who had apologized.

The change reached the old anti-Thaksin establishment too. On the day the case expired, Kraisak's daughter, Tisana Choonhavan, then a People's Party MP, told the House that Tak Bai was a crime against humanity, and cited UN experts' warning that letting it lapse would entrench the impunity of“security agencies or the Thai army,” a long way from her father's take a decade earlier.

By then, Thaksin had all but dropped out of the story. As the deadline neared in 2024, for instance, Thai Enquirer's Erich Parpart wrote that“the military has consistently worked to ensure that high-ranking officials involved in the incident remain unpunished,” and mentioned Thaksin only as having blamed the military himself.

Pravit Rojanaphruk, a Khaosod English columnist twice detained by the junta after the 2014 coup, called Tak Bai“clearly a failure by the state, which should have protected its own citizens.” Don Pathan, a top authority on the Deep South and longtime Thaksin critic, wrote that the massacre had sent Malay Muslims a message,“You're a defeated people,” but made no mention of Thaksin.

Thaksin's own account of Tak Bai has shifted along with his standing with the establishment, and he began revising it years earlier while still in exile. In a 2011 book of interviews with an American journalist, he called Tak Bai“part of the plot to topple me.” A decade later, after the youth-led protests of 2020 had shown how much of Bangkok had turned against Prayut's army-backed government, he told his version of the story at length.

In February 2021, holding forth on the online Clubhouse platform as“Tony Woodsome,” he said Krue Se had been“mostly under military control” and that as prime minister he“couldn't control much,” though he“can't remember well.” By the 18th anniversary of Tak Bai, in October 2022, he had a fuller story to tell.

He said that when the Tak Bai protest began, he had been playing golf and told police only that the law must take its course. While in 2004 he had blamed the deaths on the Ramadan fast, by 2022 he was saying the military had“decided to stack the suspects” in its trucks and that he did not know who had ordered it.

A Malaysian Special Branch officer, he added, had later told him the army had been plotting his overthrow“since that day,” and the street protests that preceded the 2006 coup had followed, much as a 2011 history of Patani by two Malay authors had suggested.

He had not ordered the operation, he said, and families seeking compensation should“go and ask” the army chief at the time, General Prawit Wongsuwan. Asked the next day, Prawit, then deputy prime minister, told reporters to“go ask Thaksin.” Conservative-leaning papers called the story a lie, and as late as 2024 Plew Seengern, Thai Post's veteran columnist, still called the massacre“Thaksin's record.” Writing about Thaksin's amnesty bid in October and again in November this year, however, he left Tak Bai out of the story.

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

Once Thaksin finally returned home in August 2023, under what many saw as a deal with the establishment, he grew quieter about the alleged Tak Bai plot. His party formed a government with the parties of the generals who had ousted his sister's government, after the military-appointed Senate kept Move Forward, the election's winner, from power, and Thaksin appeared to be playing ball with the establishment.

A month before the case expired, he was still insisting,“I had nothing to do with it,” and that after the protest everything had been in the military's hands. By the following February, when he toured the three provinces and apologized for Tak Bai, asking forgiveness“if I have done anything wrong,” he mentioned neither a plot nor the army.

Ironically, many who have condemned Thaksin over the years have, in effect, come around to the accounts he gave in exile, and they have done so even as he kept making enemies in the capital and among its intelligentsia. The old charge that Thaksin was to blame for Tak Bai has not come back even though Pisarn, the Fourth Army commander at Tak Bai, later sat in parliament for Thaksin's party.

To the Orange camp and the millions who had voted for Move Forward, much of Bangkok among them, Thaksin's 2023 deal with the establishment was a betrayal, and the bitterness has outlasted the governments it produced, first under Srettha Thavisin, then Paetongtarn, both of which took a conservative line on dialogue in the Deep South and left the region to the army.

In the end, however, appeasing the establishment did the Shinawatras little good. In August 2025, the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn from office over a leaked phone call with Cambodia's Hun Sen, and the following month the Supreme Court ordered Thaksin to serve a year in prison, ruling that his months in a police hospital had not counted toward his corruption sentence. Pheu Thai now serves as a junior partner in a government led by Bhumjaithai, which has been no more willing to challenge the army in the Deep South.

That reluctance is felt especially in the three provinces, where pressing for accountability may carry risks. In March this year, gunmen tried to assassinate Kamonsak Leewamoh, who had led parliament's scrutiny of the Tak Bai case, outside his home in Bacho, Narathiwat. He is an MP for Prachachat, now led by Thawee Sodsong. Police arrested five men, among them two former marines and a former ranger, and said the gunmen had fired M16 rifles from a pickup registered to the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) in Narathiwat.

One of the gunmen, who confessed, has denied that the army or ISOC was involved, but Kamonsak and Thawee insist that whoever ordered the attack has yet to be identified, and the case is due to go to trial in January.

Weeks after the attack, with one of the gunmen still at large, the Fourth Army commander switched off his microphone at a briefing on the shooting and, asked by a reporter whether security forces had been involved, said,“Speaking personally, if I had been the one who did it, I wouldn't have let him survive.” He later apologized for remarks that sparked controversy and, in October, was promoted to assistant army chief.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Wadah's leading figure, was House speaker in July 2023 when Move Forward submitted a bill to abolish ISOC, which the Pheu Thai-led government that took office that September declined to back.

This July, as chair of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's advisers, Wan Noor himself told a budget committee that ISOC should be dismantled, since its work duplicated that of other agencies and its one standout achievement, two or three months earlier, had been“shooting an MP.” Ask the MPs from the southern border provinces what they fear most, he added, and the answer is ISOC. Anutin, who heads the agency, said it would not be dissolved.

Blaming Thaksin never meant taking on the army or ISOC, and in 2004, with most of Bangkok's academics and commentators making the same charge, it carried the authority of informed opinion. Wadah's silence at the time was read as loyalty to Thaksin, but it may have had more to do with caution toward the military.

Thaksin's own claim to have followed every step looks, in that light, less like a strongman's boast than an early act of deference, a prime minister standing behind an operation he may not have directed. Both may have deferred to an establishment that much of the capital then still backed, and even many of its anti-establishment voices accepted the official line rather than ask whether there was another narrative.

Most of Bangkok's intelligentsia no longer stands behind it, yet the account that replaced the old charge blames institutions rather than people. More than two decades after Tak Bai, the intelligentsia, for all its readiness now to blame the army, still stops short of asking who gave the orders.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin