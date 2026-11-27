TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VP of Integrated Sales and Regional Digital Sales Manager at Townsquare Media Leads With Listening, Integrity, and More Than Two Decades of Media Sales ExpertiseAmarillo, Texas – Jennelle Lopez serves as VP of Integrated Sales for Amarillo and Lubbock and Regional Digital Sales Manager at Townsquare Media in Amarillo, Texas. She brings more than 24 years of experience in media sales, advertising, marketing strategy, and business development to her leadership role. Her specialties span digital, radio, and print advertising, giving her a broad view of how businesses can reach their audiences. Today, she focuses on helping clients succeed through integrated marketing solutions that deliver measurable results.Jennelle began her career in radio advertising in 1998 as an Account Executive with Cumulus Broadcasting. She then moved into print advertising with Thrifty Nickel, later known as American Classifieds, where she worked from 2001 to 2012. In 2012, she joined Townsquare Media, briefly moved to another opportunity in 2019, and rejoined the organization in 2021 in a digital sales leadership role before advancing to her current position. Along the way, she developed extensive expertise in integrated marketing, social media campaigns, online display advertising, web development, brand strategy, and search engine optimization. She holds a GED and completed 12 hours of electronic media coursework at a local college.In her current role, Jennelle is particularly focused on training and mentoring Account Executives. She teaches them to put client needs first, listen carefully, understand their challenges, and develop effective solutions. Her approach pairs deep industry experience with a commitment to creating efficiencies and increasing return on investment for the businesses she serves. Just as important to her is building strong, lasting client relationships grounded in trust.Jennelle attributes her success to the support of her family, consistency, a strong work ethic, and reliability. She places great importance on following through on her commitments and being someone others can depend on. When someone brings her a question or challenge, she makes every effort to find the right answer, even if it requires additional research or effort. Her willingness to stay consistent, work hard, and keep looking for solutions has played an important role in building her reputation throughout her career.The best career advice Jennelle has received is simple: talk less and listen more. She considers careful listening, especially to clients, essential to understanding their needs, concerns, and challenges. Rather than making assumptions, she asks thoughtful questions and listens with intention. That habit allows her to provide meaningful solutions, earn trust, and develop stronger professional relationships over time. She passes that lesson on to those she mentors.Honesty, integrity, reliability, and consideration for others are the values that matter most to Jennelle, both personally and professionally. She is committed to doing the right thing, even when it requires difficult decisions or the more challenging path. She approaches every situation with accountability, respect, and genuine consideration for those around her. Her guiding principle is that doing the right things leads to the right things happening.Across more than two decades of change in radio, print, and digital media, Jennelle has remained steady in her focus on people, results, and doing business the right way. Her career shows how consistency and a willingness to learn can carry a professional from her first sales role to regional leadership. By training the next generation of Account Executives to listen first and serve clients well, she is extending her influence well beyond her own accounts. With integrity at the center of her work, Jennelle Lopez continues to help businesses grow and to show what dependable, client-focused leadership looks like in the media and advertising industry.Learn More about Jennelle Lopez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jennelle Lopez, Building Client-First Media Strategies Across Radio, Print, and Digital Advertising News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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