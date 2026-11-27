MA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Product Marketing Leader Turns Complex Food Industry Technology Into Clear, Meaningful Customer Value With a Focus on Safety, Traceability, and Sustainable Food SystemsLeominster, Massachusetts – Alison P. Shepard is a Senior Product Marketing Leader with 7+ years of experience in the food technology industry. She served most recently at a software-as-a-service company that builds solutions for the food industry. A tech-enabled sustainable food systems professional, she specializes in turning complex technical products and capabilities into clear, meaningful value for customers. Her work centers on product marketing, customer insights, food safety, and traceability. Through each of these areas, she helps strengthen the systems that support a safer and more sustainable food supply chain.Alison brings broad experience across food technology, sustainability, customer success, and retail food supply chains. Before her current role, she spent nearly four years at a sustainability tech startup, where she advanced through sustainability, account management, and customer success roles. In that work, she partnered with major grocery retailers to reduce the environmental impact of food waste. Earlier in her career, she served as the Sustainability Team Lead at Whole Foods Market, conducting waste audits and helping departments shrink their environmental footprint. She also spent three years in Japan through the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program, working with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Shinjuku High School in education, translation, communications, and advocacy. She speaks both English and Japanese.Alison holds a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University, where she concentrated on sustainable food systems, environmental law, and policy. She also earned a bachelor's degree in international service from American University with a focus on Japan and East Asian policy, and a minor in Japanese language. She has continued to build her expertise through certifications that include Customer Research Certified at the Masters level and the Google Project Management Specialization.Alison attributes her success to curiosity, creativity, and an active approach to managing her career. She makes a point of staying informed, exploring new ideas, and understanding how her work connects to the broader goals of her organization and industry. Colleagues know her as creative, solution-oriented, and highly collaborative, and she approaches her work by linking big-picture ideas with practical steps that produce measurable results. The best career advice she has received is to resist the temptation to over-explain. A skill that distinguishes good leaders, she has learned, is that they can identify what context is necessary for your team to make good decisions.For young women entering the food technology field, Alison offers a message of confidence. She encourages them to recognize that they are more capable than they may realize. Rather than second-guessing their abilities, she urges them to believe in themselves and trust that they can achieve more than others may expect.Alison sees the food industry facing growing pressures, including food safety issues, recalls, severe weather events, and risks tied to unsafe water in the supply chain. At the same time, she views these challenges as openings for those who remain proactive and prepared. In her view, the professionals who stay focused on protecting customers, consumers, and food safety will be best positioned to lead.Empathy, purpose, and keeping the human element at the center of her work are the values that guide Alison most. She consistently asks why something matters and how it affects the people around her. Beyond her professional role, she is a member of the Women in Food Safety Organization and Phi Mu Fraternity Alumnae, and while she lived in Japan, she was the founding president of the Tokyo JET Organization.From waste audits at a grocery store to marketing software that protects the food supply, Alison has built a career around innovation, sustainability, and food safety. She continues to strengthen systems that benefit both organizations and the communities they serve. Through her blend of technical insight, global experience, and genuine care for people, Alison P. Shepard is helping shape a safer and more sustainable future for the way the world produces and shares its food.Learn More about Alison P. Shepard:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Alison P. Shepard, Connecting Food Technology, Sustainability, and Safety for Stronger Supply Chains News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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