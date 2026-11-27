TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clinical Research Nurse III and Founder of Fuel and Strength with Mishi, She Combines More Than 24 Years of Oncology Nursing with Practical, Evidence-Informed Wellness Coaching for WomenMichell Manu is an accomplished clinical research nurse, fitness professional, and entrepreneur with more than 24 years of nursing experience, much of it focused on oncology. She currently serves in a supervisory role as a Clinical Research Nurse III in a remote position supporting the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute through the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research. Her credentials include BSN, RN, OCN, and MBA, reflecting a career that blends clinical depth with business insight. As an Oncology Certified Nurse, Michell pairs extensive clinical expertise with a firm commitment to advancing cancer research and patient care. Alongside her nursing work, she is the founder of Fuel and Strength with Mishi, an online coaching program built for women who want to grow stronger and healthier.Michell earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina School of Nursing and later completed an MBA in Healthcare Management online via American InterContinental University in 2004. Her professional memberships include the Oncology Nursing Society, SOCRA, Lupus Mid Atlantic, and the MUSC alumni community. Earlier in her career, she was hired as Emergency Department Manager for Aventus Healthcare in Maryland, where she found a lasting mentor in the colleague who brought her on. Over time, her interests broadened to include fitness, nutrition, and wellness. She became a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Nutrition Coach and now works as a Group Fitness Instructor at Crunch Fitness in Temple, Texas.Michell's dedication to fitness has earned her recognition for engagement, utilization, Group Fitness Instructor of the Month, and Group Fitness Instructor of the Market. In 2026, she expanded her work as an entrepreneur by launching Fuel and Strength with Mishi, a program designed to help busy women 35 and older build strength, improve their nutrition, and develop sustainable habits that fit into everyday life. Her approach emphasizes practical, evidence-informed guidance, accountability, consistency, and long-term lifestyle change rather than quick fixes or restrictive plans.Michell attributes her success to determination, consistency, and the right support system along the way. In her view, everyone benefits from having people who encourage them, challenge them, motivate them, and believe in what they can achieve. She is a firm advocate of setting clear goals, building a plan, putting it into action, and staying committed even when progress feels slow. For her, success is not about perfection but about showing up, staying the course, and continuing to move forward.The best career advice Michell has received came from that mentor, Dr. Kenny Barajas, at Adventist Healthcare:“Trust but verify.” The guidance taught her to place confidence in her team and colleagues while still taking the time to confirm information, make informed decisions, and remain accountable for outcomes.For young women beginning a career in nursing, Michell recommends considering a community college program. Such programs can offer valuable hands-on experience while significantly reducing the cost of education. She also encourages new nurses to consider working in an emergency department or intensive care unit early on. These settings expose nurses to a wide range of conditions, procedures, and patient situations, providing a tremendous amount of learning. The experience and confidence gained there, she notes, can create an excellent foundation for a lasting nursing career.Looking at her field today, Michell points to the challenges facing healthcare nationwide, particularly the ongoing nursing shortage and the demands that come with the profession. She considers herself fortunate to collaborate with a supportive team whose members are committed to one another, and she has seen how much difference it makes when colleagues step in and work together. Her move into fitness leadership and entrepreneurship has stretched her in new ways. Becoming a Group Fitness Instructor and building her own brand have challenged her to put herself out there, share her name and message with a wider audience, and earn the trust of the people she hopes to serve. Through these experiences, she has learned that growth often comes from stepping beyond what feels comfortable and surrounding oneself with supportive people.Integrity stands at the center of Michell's values. To her, it means doing the right thing even when no one is watching, staying true to her word, and communicating with honesty and transparency in the way she treats others. She places equal weight on a strong work ethic, which for her means showing up, putting in the effort, being dependable, and taking pride in her work. Whether in her nursing career, her fitness instruction, or her growing business, she values consistency, accountability, and doing things the right way over taking shortcuts. Above all, she wants people to know they can trust her because of how she shows up, not only because of what she says.Outside of her professional pursuits, Michell enjoys hiking, spending time outdoors, and experimenting with new recipes, interests that align naturally with her focus on healthy living. Through Fuel and Strength with Mishi, she looks to continue helping women 35 and older build strength and sustainable habits that fit the realities of busy lives. Her work in clinical research supports progress against cancer, while her coaching and group fitness classes help others take ownership of their health.Through clinical research, fitness instruction, and online coaching, Michell continues to inspire and empower others to become stronger, healthier, and more confident. Her career shows how expertise in one field can enrich another, as the discipline of oncology nursing informs her coaching and her passion for wellness strengthens her care for others. Guided by integrity, determination, and a belief in the power of support, Michell Manu demonstrates that lasting health and lasting success are both built one consistent step at a time.Learn More about Michell Manu:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Fuelwithmishi,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Michell Manu, Bridges Oncology Research and Fitness Coaching to Help Others Grow Stronger & Healthier News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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