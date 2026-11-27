VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Financial Advisor and Assistant Vice President Places Each Client's Unique Goals at the Center of Thoughtful, Mission-Driven Financial PlanningVirginia Beach, Virginia – Lisa Dieter is a Financial Advisor and Assistant Vice President with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. She focuses on financial planning and wealth management for individuals and families, along with advisory work for nonprofits and their leaders. Women's financial empowerment is another central part of her practice. Holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses as well as a Personal Investment Advisor certification, she has spent 15 years guiding clients through the complexities of financial planning. Throughout that time, she has kept each client's unique goals at the heart of her approach.Lisa's path into financial services was not a traditional one. She entered the industry after raising her children and returning to her education later in life. She earned an associate's degree from Keystone College in 1997 and went on to complete a bachelor's degree in business finance and teaching at Mary Baldwin University in 2007. Her career has spanned Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ten years with TIAA before a return to Merrill Lynch, where she now holds her current roles. Before rejoining Merrill Lynch, she devoted a decade to working alongside nonprofit organizations and their leaders. That experience continues to shape the client-first, mission-driven philosophy she brings to her work today.Lisa sees her role as extending well beyond market performance. She describes herself as a steady presence for clients, not only during periods of financial uncertainty but through life's broader challenges as well. She credits her success to her father and her family. Her father always pushed her and believed in her, and she wants her own children to see that they can achieve anything they set their minds to. She and her husband started out with very little, and the resilience she developed during those leaner years has continually driven her to work harder and reach further.The best career advice Lisa ever received came with a memorable gift. When she first started at Merrill Lynch, a woman who was retiring handed her a pair of red shoes and called them her power shoes. The message was simple: whatever she might hear or whatever people might say, she should let it go, think of her power shoes, click her heels, and keep moving forward.To young women entering financial services, Lisa's first piece of advice is not to be scared. Success requires a willingness to make the calls and show up in the office. She also stresses the importance of diversifying one's time and staying grounded in purpose. In her experience, no one can simply walk away from being a mother, a wife, or a professional. Instead, she believes each woman must consciously decide every day how to allocate her time across all of those roles.Looking at her field, Lisa sees a significant opportunity in encouraging more women to learn about finance and empower themselves through that knowledge. The biggest challenge, in her view, is trust. That includes the trust people place in their advisors and in AI, as well as the work of navigating the economic worries that come with today's environment.For Lisa, doing the right thing and being able to sleep at night is her number one priority. Her work has never been about the money but about how she can help people and their families, and helping others is what she considers her purpose. Lisa resides in Virginia Beach with her husband, Patrick, and their four children, Patrick, Nathan, Madeline, and Brayden. She is deeply committed to community service, volunteering with the Amniotic Fluid Embolism Foundation and supporting local school boards and nonprofit initiatives. As a strong advocate for women in finance, she is passionate about helping others build financial confidence.From returning to school later in life to advising families and nonprofit leaders, Lisa has built a career defined by resilience, integrity, and genuine care for the people she serves. For the clients and community who rely on her guidance, Lisa Dieter stands as a trusted, steady partner whose work helps families and organizations build lasting financial security and confidence.Learn More about Lisa Dieter:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Lisa Dieter, Guiding Families and Nonprofits Toward Financial Confidence With Integrity and Purpose News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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