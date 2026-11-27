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Exploring Custom Design, Cooling Systems and Infrastructure Solutions for Mining Operations.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Custom mining container design is evolving from conventional enclosure fabrication into a systems-integration discipline. As Bitcoin mining operations adopt higher-density ASIC hardware and liquid-cooling architectures, container solutions increasingly need to integrate power distribution, coolant circulation, cooling distribution units (CDUs), leak detection, fire protection and intelligent monitoring within a coordinated, factory-tested system.For mining operators planning new facilities or upgrading existing infrastructure, selecting a supplier now involves more than container dimensions and rated capacity. Compatibility with specific ASIC platforms, cooling performance, electrical configuration, environmental adaptability and after-sales support have become important considerations in project planning.As demand for high-density mining infrastructure continues to grow, liquid-cooling technology and modular system integration are becoming increasingly important in mining facility development. XINKE (Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.) focuses on these requirements through its range of custom mining containers, liquid-cooling equipment and integrated modular computing solutions.Industry Developments in Custom Mining Container DesignThe expansion of high-density computing is changing how mining containers are specified. Traditional air-cooled systems remain relevant for many operations, but hydro-cooled ASIC platforms have increased demand for specialized cooling infrastructure.A Hydro Cooling Mining Container must be designed around the thermal requirements of the installed equipment. Pump selection, coolant distribution, operating pressure, heat rejection and redundancy all influence system performance. These considerations become particularly important when integrating Antminer Hydro Cooling Containers, Avalon Hydro Cooling Containers or WhatsMiner Hydro Cooling Containers into a larger deployment.Container specifications also vary according to project scale and site conditions. A 20ft Bitcoin Mining Container may suit a smaller or modular installation, while a 40ft Bitcoin Mining Container can accommodate a larger equipment configuration, subject to layout and cooling requirements. High-Density Mining Containers and High-Capacity Mining Containers therefore require engineering decisions that extend beyond available enclosure space.The same engineering principles are influencing adjacent applications, including Liquid-Cooled Modular Data Centers, Prefabricated Modular Data Centers and AI Data Center Containers. Although AI computing and cryptocurrency mining have different operating requirements, both depend on coordinated power, thermal management and equipment integration.XINKE(Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.): Integrated Liquid-Cooling and Custom Mining Container SolutionsXINKE (Tangshan Xinke Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.) is a Chinese manufacturer of liquid-cooling infrastructure based in the Guye Economic Development Zone, Tangshan, Hebei Province. Its business has developed from industrial liquid-cooling equipment into integrated solutions for blockchain computing, high-performance computing and data center applications.The company's predecessor business began operations in 2016, followed by the establishment of the current company in 2019. An in-house intelligent liquid-cooling production line was completed in 2022, and a dedicated liquid-cooled data center division followed in 2023.Its 30,000 m2 production base covers pipe processing, electrical assembly, container and sheet-metal fabrication, final assembly and integrated testing. The company's product catalog lists annual production capacity above 500 MW. This is a stated catalog capacity rather than a guaranteed monthly delivery commitment. Export accounts for approximately 60% of output, with markets including the United States, Norway, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Romania, Singapore, Canada, Paraguay, Australia and Malaysia.XINKE offers a diverse portfolio of liquid-cooling and modular computing solutions designed for different mining capacities and deployment requirements. Its Hydro ASIC Mining Container series covers 120-position, 160-position and 240-position configurations, providing options for projects with different equipment densities. The company's product range also extends to liquid-cooled micro modules, multiple CDU solutions, including the DWW30-20C and DWW50-25C series, and its XK-BGCDU product family. Complementary offerings include the AquaPlex-45 prefabricated modular data center container, dry coolers, integrated cooling stations, liquid-cooled racks and the XINKE SMART management system, which supports equipment monitoring and abnormal-condition alerts. Together, these products enable XINKE to address a broader range of liquid-cooled mining and modular data center applications.For Custom Mining Container Design projects, XINKE approaches customization as an integrated engineering process rather than a standard catalog selection. CDUs, cooling equipment, piping, power distribution, monitoring systems and container layouts can be configured around IT heat load, server interfaces, rack arrangements, redundancy requirements, local climate and electrical supply, subject to technical review.This approach is particularly relevant to operators deploying different ASIC platforms or developing non-standard mining sites. It allows cooling and electrical interfaces to be considered during system design, helping reduce the need for adjustments during commissioning. Depending on the selected hardware, the configuration can also be evaluated for compatibility with Antminer Hydro Cooling, Avalon Hydro Cooling and WhatsMiner Hydro Cooling systems.XINKE's manufacturing operations are supported by ISO 9001 quality management and ISO 14001 environmental management certifications, reflecting its commitment to standardized production processes, quality control and environmental management. The manufacturing site also holds CCS Works Approval HE24S1019 for non-cargo-carrying equipment containers, covering model XKKJ-40HC003 under ISO code 45SM. Issued by the China Classification Society, the approval is subject to annual surveillance.Quality control covers incoming material inspection, process inspection, assembly inspection, finished-product testing and pre-shipment reinspection. Integrated systems undergo factory commissioning, with the factory acceptance test scope defined in the technical agreement.After-sales services include technical consultation, installation briefings, operating guidance, maintenance and troubleshooting support. The company catalog reports more than 20 professional engineers in its after-sales team. Overseas on-site services, response times, warranty terms and additional charges are determined by individual project contracts.According to XINKE's corporate presentation dated September 10, 2026, its project references include a 36 MW MicroBT liquid-cooled container project in Texas, a 30 MW Canaan liquid-cooled container project in Norway, a 21.12 MW BITMAIN high-density liquid-cooled container project in Ethiopia, a 1.7 MW BITMAIN modular container project in Ohio, and an ASIC modular computing center in Uzbekistan. The presentation does not disclose operating duration or measured PUE and efficiency results for these references.With its combination of container fabrication, cooling equipment, power integration and monitoring capabilities, XINKE provides a coordinated approach to Liquid-Cooled Mining Containers and broader modular computing infrastructure. Additional company and product information is available at .Established Companies Across the Mining Infrastructure EcosystemThe following companies represent different parts of the mining infrastructure value chain, including ASIC hardware manufacturing, modular mining equipment, container deployment and energy-linked computing. Their products and services provide additional context for understanding the broader mining infrastructure market.Bitmain TechnologiesBITMAIN is a major manufacturer of digital currency mining servers through its ANTMINER brand. Its product portfolio includes air-cooled and hydro-cooled mining hardware, making its equipment relevant to the thermal and hydraulic specifications of a custom ASIC Mining Container. For projects involving Antminer Hydro Cooling systems, container designers need to align coolant connections, flow conditions and operating parameters with the selected machine models. BITMAIN's role is primarily on the mining hardware side of the infrastructure ecosystem.Canaan Inc.Canaan Inc. is a publicly listed technology company specializing in ASIC high-performance computing chip design, mining equipment development and related software services. Its AvalonMiner product line serves cryptocurrency mining operations in multiple markets. The company's hydro-cooling hardware also makes Avalon platform compatibility an important consideration for liquid-cooled container projects. Buyers developing an Avalon Hydro Cooling Container should confirm equipment-side coolant requirements and system interfaces before finalizing the container configuration.Bitfury GroupBitfury Group has an established background in blockchain technology, Bitcoin infrastructure and digital computing. Its historical activities include mining hardware, semiconductor development and mobile data center technologies. The company's broader infrastructure experience provides industry context for modular computing deployments, although its current public business positioning is not specifically centered on custom mining-container manufacturing. Project buyers should distinguish between its historical infrastructure expertise and the responsibilities of a container supplier or system integrator.MicroBT ElectronicsMicroBT, the company behind the WhatsMiner brand, is a Shenzhen-based technology business focused on ASIC chip development and Bitcoin mining hardware. Its products are widely used in commercial and institutional mining operations, with hydro-cooling solutions extending its application range beyond conventional air-cooled systems. For a WhatsMiner Hydro Cooling Container, the mining hardware's coolant specifications and thermal operating requirements need to be coordinated with the container's cooling loop. MicroBT's primary role is hardware manufacturing and related technology development rather than general-purpose container fabrication.Upstream DataUpstream Data develops modular equipment for distributed computing and Bitcoin mining, with a particular focus on remote and demanding operating environments. Its product portfolio includes Hash Hut enclosures, Hash Generator systems and modular load centers designed to support mining operations. These solutions combine equipment housing, airflow management and power infrastructure for deployment at energy sites. Its experience is relevant to buyers evaluating containerized Bitcoin Mining Systems where environmental conditions, power availability and remote operation are important considerations.WattumWattum is a United States-based cryptocurrency mining equipment distributor and mining infrastructure solutions provider. Its business includes ASIC miners, mobile industrial mining containers, power transformers, hosting and facility deployment services. The company's published mining container specifications include 40-foot configurations and equipment capacities of up to approximately 1.3 MW, depending on the model. Its offerings make Wattum relevant to buyers looking for a Turnkey Mining Container Solution that combines equipment sourcing, container deployment and operational support.GIGA EnergyGIGA Energy develops energy infrastructure and equipment for high-load computing applications, including Bitcoin mining. Its published Giga Box product range includes Giga Box Air, a plug-and-play air-cooled Bitcoin mining container, and Giga Box Hydro, a liquid-cooled mining container with an integrated dry cooler, redundant cooling system and monitoring controls. These products position the company directly within the mining container market. Its combination of power infrastructure and mining-specific cooling equipment is relevant to operators seeking modular deployment solutions.MiningStoreMiningStore is a United States-based Bitcoin mining infrastructure company involved in mining operations, equipment procurement, hosting and site development. Its public materials describe mining facilities, ASIC fleet management and rapid-deployment mining pods. The company also provides access to mining hardware and container-related equipment through its commercial offerings. For buyers considering a High-Capacity Mining Container deployment, MiningStore's experience in site operations and equipment integration offers a different model from manufacturers focused primarily on container engineering.EnerhashEnerhash develops energy-linked computing infrastructure and modular data center solutions. Its business connects energy production and grid conditions with computing workloads, reflecting the growing overlap between power infrastructure and high-density data center deployment. Its current public positioning places increasing emphasis on AI computing infrastructure rather than specifically on Bitcoin mining containers. Nevertheless, its modular data center and energy integration activities offer relevant context for buyers evaluating the development of future computing sites.Key Considerations Before Selecting a Mining Container SupplierWhen evaluating a Hydro Mining Data Center Container or a turnkey mining deployment, buyers should review several technical and commercial factors before signing a technical agreement.ASIC compatibility: Obtain the thermal datasheet for the selected Antminer, AvalonMiner or WhatsMiner platform. Confirm coolant type, flow per rack, pressure drop and allowable supply temperature against the proposed cooling loop.Power configuration: Establish whether the quoted capacity refers to IT load, rack power, rated container capacity or total facility power. These measurements have different meanings and should not be compared without clarification.Cooling architecture: Review dry cooler or cooling tower selection, design ambient temperatures, freeze protection, condensation control, water quality and glycol concentration. The Mining Container Cooling System should be specified for the actual operating environment.Container specifications: Confirm enclosure dimensions, equipment layout, service access, electrical protection and environmental requirements. The choice between a 20ft Bitcoin Mining Container and a 40ft Bitcoin Mining Container should reflect the planned ASIC configuration and cooling architecture.Certification and factory acceptance: Verify the applicable container model, certificate issuer, validity period and technical scope. Agree on factory commissioning, acceptance testing and the documentation to be delivered before shipment.After-sales and project references: Confirm warranty coverage, spare-parts availability, remote support, overseas installation responsibilities and service response times. References should be compared according to climate, altitude, power supply and installed ASIC platform.Outlook for Custom Mining Container DesignThe mining infrastructure market is increasingly shaped by the integration of computing hardware, liquid cooling, power distribution and modular deployment. As high-density ASIC platforms continue to influence facility planning, specialist suppliers are expected to play an important role in coordinating the interfaces between machines, cooling systems and container infrastructure.At the same time, the development of Liquid-Cooled Modular Data Centers and AI Data Center Containers is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers with experience in thermal engineering and prefabricated systems.For project developers, the most practical approach is to evaluate companies according to their engineering responsibilities, documented product capabilities, certification scope and delivery experience. XINKE's integrated liquid-cooling and container manufacturing portfolio represents one approach to this evolving market, while companies such as Wattum, GIGA Energy and Upstream Data illustrate other models across mining infrastructure and modular deployment.As a result, Custom Mining Container Design is becoming an increasingly integrated field in which cooling compatibility, electrical reliability and project-specific engineering are as important as the container itself.

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Top 10 Custom Mining Container Design Companies in 2026: Advancing Modular Mining Infrastructure News Provided By Htnxt November 27, 2026, 08:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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