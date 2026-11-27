MA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Owner of MDJourneys Incorporated, Melissa Defay Combines Two Decades in Finance and Operations With Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Life Map CoachingMelissa Defay is an accomplished entrepreneur, finance professional, mother, and life map coach, and the founder and owner of MDJourneys Incorporated. With more than 20 years of experience spanning accounting, finance, operations, and entrepreneurship, she has built a career defined by adaptability, leadership, and a commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for others. Melissa holds a master's degree in management from Lasell University, where she also earned her bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance and graduated Magna Cum Laude. In addition, she is a Notary Public. Her professional path includes more than a decade at Harvard University, where she progressed through increasingly responsible financial roles. She went on to serve as Associate Director of Finance and Operations at Fayerweather Street School.During the COVID-19 pandemic, Melissa drew inspiration from her experience as the mother of a child with profound autism and turned that personal journey into an entrepreneurial venture. She opened We Rock the Spectrum Kids Gym in Wellesley, a sensory-friendly and inclusive facility designed to welcome children of all abilities and their families. Over nearly four years, the gym became a valued community resource. It offered sensory-based activities, after-school respite care, inclusive events, birthday celebrations, and field trips. Its impact earned multiple honors, including the 2024 Best of Boston for Children's Indoor Play Gym and the Boston Celtics' Heroes Among Us award. The business also received recognition from the SEED Corporation and citations from the Massachusetts House of Representatives and State Senate.Today, Melissa continues to combine entrepreneurship with service and personal development. She owns MD Journeys Inc., a transportation business, and works as a Life Map Coach with AANE. In that role, she supports young adults and adults in the autism and neurodiverse community as they pursue personal and professional goals. Her areas of focus include entrepreneurship, financial operations, life map coaching, and personal and professional goal development. She also gives back as a sponsor of Feed the Children.Melissa attributes her success above all to her mindset. She never counts herself out, and she commits fully to everything she takes on, staying completely present in the work. When something does not work out, she refuses to see it as the end and is already thinking about what comes next. She credits this outlook to her parents, especially her father, whose entrepreneurial spirit showed her how to move past setbacks and keep pushing forward. That forward-thinking resilience, together with empathy and a strong entrepreneurial mindset, grounds her approach to every role.Whether she is managing finances, building a business, or coaching others toward their goals, Melissa brings a people-focused perspective, strong organizational skills, and a genuine desire to help individuals and communities thrive. Her journey shows how personal experience can become a source of lasting community value. For Melissa Defay, every new venture is another way to open doors for families and individuals who deserve to be seen, supported, and included.Learn More about Melissa Defay:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women: Melissa Defay, Turning Resilience and Entrepreneurship Into Opportunities for Neurodiverse Families News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 08:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.