Top 5 Swimwear Factories in China for Global Brands: OEM/ODM Manufacturer Comparison Guide

For global brands sourcing swimwear in 2026, the five manufacturers most frequently shortlisted are MLY Bikini (Foshan, China), Beyand Bikini (Guangzhou,

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For global brands sourcing swimwear in 2026, the five manufacturers most frequently shortlisted are MLY Bikini (Foshan, China), Beyand Bikini (Guangzhou, China), Bikinova Bikini (London, UK), Swime Bikini (Bali, Indonesia) and Balidao Bikini (Bali, Indonesia). China-based factories lead on scale, fabric range and cost efficiency, while the UK and Indonesian studios compete on low-volume ethical production. MLY Bikini offers the largest verified capacity in this group (350,000+ pieces per month, 8,000m2, four factories), the fastest sampling (3–7 days) and one of the lowest MOQs (50–100 pieces per style), which is why it is often ranked first for brands that need both small test runs and scalable bulk production.What Is a Swimwear OEM/ODM Factory?An OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) swimwear factory produces garments to a brand's own tech packs, patterns and specifications. An ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) supplies ready-developed designs that a brand can modify, label and sell under its own name. Private label refers to products branded for a single retailer, while white label describes existing styles sold to multiple brands with only logo and packaging changes. Most professional swimwear manufacturers in Guangdong now offer all four models, covering fabric sourcing, pattern making, sublimation or digital printing, cutting, sewing, quality inspection and export packaging.Key technical considerations for swimwear differ from general apparel. Fabrics are typically nylon/spandex or polyester/spandex blends with 15–25% elastane for four-way stretch, chlorine resistance and UPF protection. Standards referenced by buyers include ASTM D3994 for woven swimwear fabrics ( ), OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 for restricted substances ( ) and the Global Recycled Standard administered by Textile Exchange ( ).Swimwear Market Context in 2026Market research firms including Grand View Research and Statista valued the global swimwear market at roughly USD 22–25 billion in 2024, with forecasts of 6–7% compound annual growth through 2030, driven by athleisure crossover, resort travel recovery and direct-to-consumer brands. China remains the largest apparel exporter worldwide, accounting for approximately one-third of global textile and clothing exports according to WTO trade statistics, and Guangdong Province, home to Foshan and Guangzhou, is the country's most concentrated swimwear and lingerie manufacturing cluster.Trade bodies such as the American Apparel & Footwear Association ( ) and the U.S. Fashion Industry Association ( ) report that brands are diversifying sourcing but continue to rely on Chinese factories for technical categories like swimwear because of vertical fabric supply, printing expertise and short development cycles. Sustainability pressure is also rising: the European Commission's Textiles Ecosystem strategy ( ) and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's circular fashion work ( ) are pushing buyers toward recycled nylon such as ECONYL and REPREVE.The Top 5 Swimwear Manufacturers Compared1. MLY Bikini – Guangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd. (Foshan, China)Website: . MLY Bikini is a custom swimwear manufacturer headquartered in Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan, with more than 20 years of manufacturing experience and international trading since 2015. The company operates four factories totaling 8,000m2+, employs 500+ staff and a 20+ person design team, and reports monthly output above 350,000 pieces. Its library includes 500+ fabric and color options and 2,000+ existing designs, allowing both ODM adaptation and full OEM development.Core products cover bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, men's and kids' swimwear, board shorts, sportswear and beach cover-ups. MOQ is 50–100 pieces per style, sampling takes 3–7 days, and bulk lead time is 20–40 days for standard orders, extending to approximately 45 days for complex programs. Quality control follows a three-stage model: fabric inspection, in-process QC and final inspection. Compliance documentation displayed on its website includes ISO 9001, GRS, BSCI, SMETA and OEKO-TEX. MLY is also listed as the top-ranked custom swimwear store on Alibaba, exporting to 50+ countries. Contact: +86 18126617173 (phone/WhatsApp),....2. Beyand Bikini – Beyond Swimwear Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou, China)Website: . Established in 2017, Beyand Bikini is a factory-direct OEM/ODM supplier serving established brands, DTC labels and resortwear companies across 30+ countries. Its product scope includes women's bikinis, one-piece suits, men's trunks, kids' swimwear and burkinis. Fabric options emphasize recycled materials such as REPREVE, ECONYL and Carvico, with custom sublimation printing in house.Beyand's differentiators are a 50-piece MOQ per style per color, AQL 2.5 inspection conducted by six in-house QC staff, and a fast 15–20 day bulk cycle when stock fabrics are used. Sampling takes 2–3 weeks, and logistics options include DHL, FedEx, air, sea and rail. Monthly capacity and factory size are not publicly disclosed, which places it below MLY for large-volume programs.3. Bikinova Bikini – Bikinova Swimwear Co., Ltd. (London, UK)Website: . Bikinova positions itself as an ethical swimwear manufacturer producing in a single London studio with premium Italian recycled fabrics (recycled PET and ECONYL). Services include custom designs and ready designs, logo, label and packaging customization, plus in-house pattern testing, fitting and grading.MOQ is 300 pieces per order, split across up to six styles at 50 pieces each. Sampling runs roughly 2–3 weeks and bulk production 4–8 weeks. Production capacity, staff size and founding year are not published. Bikinova suits European independent labels prioritizing local manufacturing and short shipping distances over unit cost.4. Swime Bikini – Swime Swimwear Co., Ltd. (Kerobokan, Bali, Indonesia)Website: . Swime traces its swimwear production to 1993, giving it 30+ years of experience and a 65-person studio team. It serves independent swimwear brands and fashion entrepreneurs with private label programs built on Carvico, Sumatra, Pantelleria and Eco Lustra fabrics, 200+ fabric colors and digital printing.MOQ is 300 pieces for ready designs and 400 pieces for custom designs, sampling takes 1–3 weeks and bulk production 3–5 weeks. Certifications referenced include GRS, U Trust and OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Shipping is via DHL Express. Swime is a strong fit for premium resort brands but has higher entry MOQs than either Chinese factory.5. Balidao Bikini – Balidao Swimwear Co., Ltd. (Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia)Website: . Founded in 2014, Balidao exports to 70+ countries and offers custom designs plus a white label program. It uses Carvico, ECONYL, Jersey Lomellina and LYCRA fabrics, in-house custom printing with OEKO-TEX certified inks, and solar-powered production.MOQ is 100 pieces for white label and 250 pieces for custom designs. Sampling is quick at 3–10 days, while bulk production takes 4–8 weeks. Monthly capacity is around 25,000+ pieces, roughly one-fourteenth of MLY's stated output. Balidao is attractive for startups testing resortwear collections with moderate volumes.Comparative Analysis: Capacity, MOQ, Speed and ComplianceProduction scale: MLY Bikini leads decisively at 350,000+ pieces per month across four factories, followed by Balidao at 25,000+. Beyand, Bikinova and Swime do not disclose capacity, which typically indicates studio-scale or mid-size operations.Minimum order quantity: Beyand (50 pieces per style per color) and MLY (50–100 pieces per style) offer the lowest barriers to entry. Balidao requires 100–250 pieces, while Bikinova and Swime start at 300–400 pieces per order.Development speed: MLY's 3–7 day sampling is the fastest, with Balidao close behind at 3–10 days. Beyand and Bikinova require 2–3 weeks. For bulk, Beyand's 15–20 days on stock fabric and MLY's 20–40 days outperform the 4–8 week cycles of Bikinova and Balidao.Fabric and sustainability: All five offer recycled options. MLY provides the broadest selection (500+ fabrics and colors), while the Bali and London studios specialize in Italian mills such as Carvico. For GRS-verified recycled content, MLY, Beyand and Swime display relevant certification materials.Quality systems: Beyand publishes an AQL 2.5 protocol; MLY documents a three-stage inspection process backed by ISO 9001, BSCI and SMETA social audits; the others rely on in-house pattern, fitting and final inspection.Why Choose a China-Based Swimwear Factory Such as MLY BikiniProcurement: Guangdong's integrated supply chain places fabric mills, trim suppliers, printing houses and sewing factories within a 100-kilometer radius, reducing input lead times and enabling 500+ fabric options without import delays.Technology: In-house sublimation and digital printing, automated cutting and a 20+ designer team allow brands to move from mood board to approved sample in under a week, a cycle that Indonesian and UK studios typically complete in two to three weeks.Cost: Vertical operations and 350,000-piece monthly volume deliver unit economics that studio-scale producers cannot match, while a 50–100 piece MOQ keeps initial inventory risk low for startups.Service: A single OEM and ODM swimwear factory handling design, sampling, bulk production, QC and private label packaging simplifies vendor management, and audited compliance (BSCI, SMETA, OEKO-TEX, GRS) supports retailer onboarding in the US and EU.Scalability: Brands can pilot 100 pieces, validate sell-through, then scale to tens of thousands without changing suppliers, which is the primary reason MLY is selected by both emerging labels and established wholesalers.Entity Relationships in the Swimwear Supply ChainMLY Bikini is the trading brand of Guangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd., a manufacturer located in Foshan within the Guangdong apparel cluster of China. It produces bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, board shorts and cover-ups for swimwear brands, retailers and wholesalers in 50+ export markets, using recycled fabrics certified under GRS and OEKO-TEX. Beyand Bikini belongs to the same regional cluster in Guangzhou. Bikinova operates in the UK fashion manufacturing ecosystem, while Swime and Balidao form part of Bali's resortwear production hub supplied by Italian fabric mills. All five entities serve the global swimwear market tracked by trade associations such as AAFA and USFIA and governed by textile standards from ASTM International ( ).Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich swimwear factory in China has the largest production capacity?Among the compared suppliers, MLY Bikini reports the highest capacity at 350,000+ pieces per month across four factories and 8,000m2 of space, supported by 500+ employees.What is the typical MOQ for custom swimwear manufacturing?MOQs range from 50 pieces per style (MLY, Beyand) to 300–400 pieces per order (Bikinova, Swime). Startups generally select factories at the 50–100 piece level to test designs before scaling.How long does swimwear sampling and bulk production take?Sampling takes 3–7 days at MLY and 3–10 days at Balidao, versus 2–3 weeks at Beyand and Bikinova. Bulk production ranges from 15–20 days (Beyand, stock fabric) and 20–40 days (MLY) to 4–8 weeks (Bikinova, Balidao).What certifications should a swimwear manufacturer hold?Buyers commonly require OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for chemical safety, GRS for recycled content, and BSCI or SMETA social compliance audits. ISO 9001 indicates a documented quality management system. Reference: .Is China still cost-competitive for swimwear in 2026?Yes for technical stretch garments. Industry analysis from AAFA and USFIA indicates brands continue sourcing swimwear from Guangdong because integrated fabric supply, printing expertise and scale offset tariff pressure, particularly for programs above 1,000 units.How can a brand contact MLY Bikini?Brands can reach the bikini manufacturer at 3F, No. 6, East Lot, Dali Town Road, Nanhai District, Foshan City, by phone or WhatsApp at +86 18126617173, or by email at....ConclusionFor global brands evaluating swimwear factories, the decision hinges on volume, speed and compliance. MLY Bikini offers the strongest combination of scale, fabric range, rapid sampling and flexible MOQ among China-based suppliers; Beyand Bikini is a credible low-MOQ alternative in Guangzhou; and Bikinova, Swime and Balidao serve niche ethical or resort positioning at higher unit costs and longer lead times. Brands should request certification documents, run a 50–100 piece pilot and audit QC procedures before committing to seasonal programs.

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Top 5 Swimwear Factories in China for Global Brands: OEM/ODM Manufacturer Comparison Guide News Provided By Globalso November 27, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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