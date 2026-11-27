MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence researcher Leshen Sui has published studies on preserving user intent in AI search and validating product information generated from images and text. Alongside his coauthored research on intelligent agents, the work examines how evidence and task requirements can guide AI outputs and automated decisions.The studies connect different applications through a common reliability problem: determining whether generated information is appropriate for the purpose it is meant to serve. Sui's research places checks at the points where a model's output becomes a search query, a structured product record or an action within an automated workflow.Preserving user intent in AI searchIn September 2026, Sui published Intent-Preserving Feedback-Grounded LLM Query Expansion Techniques in the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Applications. The sole-author paper addresses semantic drift, which occurs when AI-generated search terms change the meaning or scope of a user's original request.Search systems often add related terms to find relevant documents that use different wording. Language models can also introduce associations that redirect a search toward concepts the user did not intend. This creates a need to assess both the usefulness of additional terms and their effect on the original request.Sui developed a method that draws on passages from retrieved documents to propose additinal search terms, then evaluates those terms before incorporating them into a revised query. The process checks their relevance, consistency with the original request and redundancy. The user's query remains a continuing constraint as the system adds context.The contribution is an explicit selection step between generating possible search terms and using them. This gives the search system a mechanism for incorporating external evidence while controlling how much the expanded query departs from the user's intended meaning.Using a dataset of 18,000 queries across news, medical, e-commerce and academic retrieval, the study reported a 32.3% reduction in semantic drift compared with direct language-model query expansion under its best-performing configuration. The evaluation examined retrieval performance alongside preservation of meaning, making the relationship between the two objectives measurable.Validating product information from images and textSui's second sole-author publication, Intelligent Annotation Technology of Product Attributes Supported by Visual Language Model, appeared in the International Journal of Research Studies in Computer Science and Engineering. It examines how AI can turn product images and descriptions into standardized catalog fields when the available information is incomplete or conflicting.In a product catalog, an attribute can appear reasonable on its own while conflicting with the product's category or another assigned value. Such inconsistencies affect whether generated information can be used reliably in a structured record.Sui's method combines image and text interpretation with validation and correction. It consolidates synonymous labels, checks category relationships and identifies incompatible attribute values. By evaluating attributes together, the framework addresses the internal consistency of the complete product record as well as the quality of individual predictions.The study used 15,600 image-text samples across five product categories and reported 94.6% average precision. Additional experiments examined obscured images, missing text and conflicting attributes, testing the method under conditions that complicate the interpretation of source information.This work extends the reliability focus from preserving meaning to maintaining consistency in structured data. Catalog rules provide criteria for deciding whether a generated attribute belongs in the final record and for correcting conflicts before the information is used.Guiding decisions in intelligent agent workflowsSui also coauthored FinGraph-MAR, a framework for financial back-office automation and software-as-a-service revenue management, published in Fundamental Scientific Reports in Multidisciplinary Areas in 2026. The study examines how structured knowledge and decision controls can guide AI agents through tasks involving connected business information.An invoice review, for example, may require an agent to connect a subscription plan with contract terms, usage records and billing information. FinGraph-MAR represents these relationships in a knowledge graph and retrieves relevant context for agents assigned to different parts of the task.A decision gate then determines whether a proposed action can proceed automatically, requires human review or should be rejected, based on risk, compliance and confidence criteria. An execution-and-audit process preserves the evidence and records the actions taken.By linking these steps, the coauthored study extends validation into the actions agents can take. It provides an architecture in which the information supporting a decision and the conditions permitting execution remain part of the same workflow.Across these projects, Sui examines how AI systems can retain their intended purpose as they move from interpreting information to producing usable results. His search and product annotation studies provide methods for validating generated content; the coauthored agent framework examines controls on automated workflows. Together, they connect AI reliability to specific checks that can be evaluated within each application.

Screna Team

Screna AI

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From AI Search to Intelligent Agents: Leshen Sui's Research on Building More Reliable AI Systems News Provided By Screna AI November 27, 2026, 08:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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