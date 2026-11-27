MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global equity markets moved higher on Friday as investors returned to technology shares following a difficult month marked by concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, corporate borrowing and the outlook for interest rates. Asian markets led the recovery, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 2.1%, South Korea's benchmark gaining 4% and China's blue-chip stocks advancing 3.8%.

The rebound offered some relief after a sustained period of selling pressure across regional markets. However, it did not erase November's losses. The broader Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan remained down approximately 7.2% for the month, indicating that investors were still cautious about the outlook for global technology companies and the scale of spending on AI infrastructure.

Technology stocks were among the main contributors to Friday's recovery. Investors appeared more willing to return to shares that had experienced substantial declines during the recent market correction. The improvement also followed a recovery in US technology futures, although Wall Street's Thanksgiving holiday reduced the amount of fresh trading activity available to assess investor sentiment.

Monetary policy remains a significant factor. Japan's core inflation reached a 16-month high, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates as early as December. Meanwhile, markets were pricing in a very high probability of a Federal Reserve rate increase next month, adding another layer of uncertainty for global equities.

The US dollar was also on track for its third consecutive monthly gain, supported by demand for safer assets and expectations of tighter monetary policy. Higher Treasury yields alongside rising equities suggest that investors have not entirely abandoned concerns about inflation.

Friday's recovery therefore represents a change in short-term sentiment rather than confirmation that the market correction has ended. Investors will continue to assess AI-related valuations, corporate investment plans, inflation and central bank decisions as the year approaches its final month.