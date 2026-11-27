MENAFN - Live Mint) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into the Tata Steel–APL Apollo deal, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday, stressing that investor protection remains paramount for the capital markets regulator.

"Sebi takes minority shareholder rights very seriously. We are looking into the Tata-APL deal, investor protection is very important,” Pandey said on the sidelines of industry body Assocham's conference in the national capital.

The two-part takeover transaction between Tata Steel and APL Apollo has faced sharp pushback from minority shareholders over related-party transaction (RPT) concerns and the lucrative exit for APL Apollo's promoters.

Shares of APL Apollo rose 3% on Friday afternoon following the remarks. Tata Steel shares gained 0.7%.

| APL Apollo's history of shareholder resistance clouds Tata deal

At the heart of the controversy is the complex structure of the proposed transaction. APL Apollo will acquire two businesses from Tata Steel for a total of ₹28,000 crore, with the purchase largely funded through debt. Tata Steel, meanwhile, will pay ₹15,510 crore to acquire a 26.38% promoter stake in APL Apollo and launch an open offer for an additional 26%, taking its potential total outlay to ₹32,266 crore.

Investors have questioned whether the structure effectively leaves APL Apollo shouldering a significant part of the debt burden associated with Tata Steel's takeover of the tube maker.

Separately, Tata Steel and APL Apollo's promoters have agreed to enter into an exclusive contract-manufacturing arrangement after the promoters exit the company.

Proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Advisory Services, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and InGovern have raised concerns over the transaction structure and urged the market regulator to intervene. They argued that the arrangement ensured Tata Steel was not a related party of APL Apollo when the latter's board approved the asset acquisitions on Sunday evening, thereby avoiding the requirement of shareholder approval for related-party transactions.

| Investors, proxy firms question fairness of APL Apollo's ₹28k-cr Tata Steel deal

Pandey said proxy advisors can raise issues if they strongly feel about them, and“that's what they are there for”.

In response to Mint's email queries on Friday, a Tata Steel spokesperson said:“Tata Steel has complied with the applicable laws in announcing the transactions. However, we have taken cognisance of the feedback received and are carefully examining the concerns raised to determine how best to address them.”

Mint had earlier reported that investors and proxy advisory firms had criticised the proposed deal, calling its terms unfair to APL Apollo's minority shareholders and raising concerns over whether the ₹28,000-crore asset acquisition would secure shareholder approval.

| Tata Steel working on tweaking APL Apollo Tubes deal amid questions of fairness

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd have lost just over 30% on the BSE since the deal was announced on Sunday to close at 21,481 on Thursday. Tata Steel has lost just over 8% to close at ·163.35 on Thursday.