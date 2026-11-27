Selected SEHA CLINICS facilities to provide 24-hour healthcare services from 2 to 4 December 2026 Adjusted holiday schedules for SEHA CLINICS and visa screening centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 2026: SEHA CLINICS, a subsidiary of PureHealth and one of the UAE's largest primary and specialty care providers, has announced its operating hours for the Eid Al Etihad holiday from Wednesday, 2 December to Friday, 4 December 2026, across its clinics and visa screening centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The holiday schedules are designed to maintain access to primary healthcare and visa screening services for individuals and families across the emirate. Several SEHA CLINICS facilities will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the three-day period, while other centres will operate at adjusted hours.

In Abu Dhabi, Al Zafaranah, Al Bateen, Al Bahia, Madinat Mohammed bin Zayed, Saadiyat and Baniyas clinics will operate 24 hours a day on 2, 3 and 4 December. Al Mushrif, Al Rowda, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa, Al Falah, Al Shamkha, Al Samha and Mafraq clinics, will operate daily from 7 am to 11 pm.

In Al Ain, Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Mezyad, Al Hayer, Al Khatim, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Neima clinics will remain open around the clock throughout the holiday. Remah, Al Muwaiji, Oud Al Touba, Al Maqam, Zakher, Al Jahili, Al Towayya and Al Niyadat clinics will operate daily from 7 am to 11 pm. Al Khazna, Al Shuwaib and Al Faqaa clinics, along with Al Ain Dental Centre, will remain closed on all three days.

SEHA CLINICS visa screening centres will also follow designated schedules from 2 to 4 December. In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi centre, and Mezyad Mall centre will operate daily from 8 am to 5 pm. Mussafah, Al Shahama, Baniyas and Etihad centres will operate from 7 am to 4 pm. Al Wahda Mall and Mushrif Mall centres will open from 10 am to 7 pm, while Galleria Mall will operate from 10 am to midnight.

In Al Ain, the visa screening centres at Al Aamerah and Al Noud will operate daily from 8 am to 5 pm. While Al Ain and Sweihan will operate daily from 7 am to 4 pm.

In Al Dhafra, Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi visa screening centres will operate from 7 am to 4 pm. The Mirfa, Sila, Delma and Liwa visa screening centres will remain closed, as will Top Prestige, Al Nukhba and Makani Mall centres, throughout the holiday.

SEHA CLINICS remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare and continuity of care during public holidays. For detailed operating hours and appointment bookings, patients can contact the SEHA CLINICS call centre at 800 450 or visit .