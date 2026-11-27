MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Pupils showcase their musical talents through a vibrant programme of orchestral, choral and solo performances at the school's annual Winter Concert Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Pupils from Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD)took to the stage at Dubai Opera, one of Dubai's most iconic cultural venues, for the school's annual Winter Concert, in a celebration of creativity, confidence and performance.

Attended by over 200 parents, the concert brought together 90 pupils from Years 3 to 6 for an evening of music, providing young performers with the opportunity to showcase their skills in a professional performance setting.

The concert featured a diverse programme of solo, duet, orchestral and choral performances, reflecting the depth and breadth of RGSGD's music provision. Pupils demonstrated their versatility across a range of instruments, including the violin, cello, piano and drums, with piano solos performed on a Steinway.

From timeless classical compositions to contemporary favourites and iconic film scores, the programme highlighted the pupils' musical range and artistic expression. Highlights included Johann Strauss II's The Blue Danube and Edvard Grieg's Morning Mood performed by the Prep String Ensemble, alongside solo performances of Muzio Clementi's Spiritoso on the piano, Anton Dvořák's Humoresque on the violin and Camille Saint-Saëns' Allegro appassionato, Op. 43 on the cello. The programme also featured a drum kit performance of Coldplay's Yellow, a cello rendition of He's a Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean, and a string duet featuring works by Jules Massenet and Leon Jessel.

RGSGD's Prep Orchestra and Royal Choirs complemented the instrumental performances, with choral highlights including John Williams' Somewhere in My Memory and Teresa Jennings' Like Diamonds in the Night, before the two Royal Choirs came together for a festive finale.

Chloe Amsellem, Director of Music at RGS Guildford Dubai, said:“It was wonderful to see our pupils perform with such confidence and passion at Dubai Opera. Events like our Winter Concert extend far beyond the musical experience itself. They provide opportunities for our musicians to challenge themselves, work collaboratively and experience the joy of live performance. Their hard work, commitment and courage in performance continue to shape a musical legacy that we are immensely proud to celebrate at RGS.”

The annual Winter Concert reflects RGSGD's commitment to providing pupils with enriching opportunities beyond the classroom, with music and the performing arts playing an important role in developing creativity, collaboration and self-confidence. Through individual and ensemble performances, the school encourages its young musicians to develop technical proficiency, explore their artistic expression and cultivate a lifelong appreciation of music.

Applications are now open for the 2027/28 academic year. Families interested in discovering more about life at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai are invited to enquire at and visit