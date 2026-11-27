African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson And His Deputy Joined Members Of Staff And Their Families At The African Union (AU) Staff Association End-Of-Year Celebration
The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf,&his deputy H.E. Ms @DCP_Haddadi joined members of staff&their families at the AU Staff Association End-of-Year Celebration, where they expressed sincere appreciation for their dedication, professionalism&invaluable contribution to the work of the Union.
The Chairperson underscored that the achievements of the African Union are a collective undertaking, made possible by the commitment&hard work of its people, whose efforts continue to advance the vision of a peaceful, integrated and prosperous Africa.
During the ceremony, the Chairperson also conferred a Medal of Commendation on renowned Congolese artist Awilo Longomba in recognition of his outstanding contribution to African culture&his role in promoting Africa's rich cultural heritage&artistic excellence on the global stage.
As the AU family celebrated the year's accomplishments, he called for renewed solidarity, teamwork&a shared sense of purpose in the service of the continent.
The Chairperson wished all AU staff&their families a joyful festive season, good health&a peaceful&prosperous year ahead.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
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