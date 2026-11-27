A 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man inside Ismail Khan Wala Bagh in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, sparking outrage and concerns over children's safety in public spaces. The accused was caught and thrashed by local residents before being handed over to the police. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as Rajesh, a carpenter and resident of northwest Delhi, has a previous criminal record involving the sexual assault of a minor. According to police sources, he was convicted in a 2018 case in Swaroop Nagar and sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released from jail just a few months ago.

A PCR call reporting the incident was received around 11.30 am on Tuesday, following which a police team rushed to the park. Preliminary probe revealed that the girl, a Class IV student, was playing hide-and-seek when she noticed Rajesh urinating inside the premises.

The accused allegedly attempted to lure the child towards him before making an attempt to sexually assault her.

“He did not drag her; she went with him on her own. He allegedly attempted to disrobe her and unbuttoned two buttons of her clothing,” a police official said.

The girl's screams alerted people in the vicinity, who rushed to intervene. They caught the suspect, thrashed him and subsequently handed him over to the police.

Police also dismissed claims that the girl was passing through the park on her way to a relative's house after school, clarifying that she was playing there when the incident occurred.

Investigators said Rajesh was unmarried and estranged from his family. Police are now examining whether he was under the influence of any intoxicating substance at the time of the alleged assault. His blood samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Police have seized his electronic devices and are examining his internet search history. Investigators are also probing whether he could be linked to other similar incidents that may have gone unreported since his release from prison.

Delhi Park Security Under Scanner After Assault

The incident has once again brought the security arrangements at public parks in the national capital under scrutiny. Police sources claimed that only one security guard was deployed at the sprawling park when the incident occurred, despite the requirement for at least four to five personnel to ensure effective surveillance.

“We had flagged the security concern with the authorities concerned, and will pursue the matter further,” a police source said.

However, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) maintained that security personnel at the park responded promptly, alerted the police and helped facilitate the accused's arrest.

In its statement, the DDA said the park already had several safety measures in place, including lighting, boundary walls, entry and exit gates, and round-the-clock security deployment.

“DDA has already put in place requisite safety and security arrangements at the park, including 47 functional light points, a boundary wall, entry/exit gates, women and child safety awareness boards, and round-theclock deployment of six security guards, with two guards in each shift… DDA remains committed to ensuring a safe environment in its parks,” it stated.

The incident comes barely two months after three men posing as policemen allegedly threatened and gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, further intensifying concerns over women's and children's safety in the city's public spaces.