A user alleged that Blinkit reads Wi-Fi network names and tracks phone activity – and this sent netizens into a tizzy over online privacy. Next up was tech researcher Anika Beri. She published a code teardown showing how the quick-commerce app logs network SSIDs, tracks installed software and stores login tokens on Android devices - forcing the company's engineering team to issue an immediate clarification.

That's exactly what Beri, Growth Head, 100 CR app did when he reverse engineered an android app's application package file to retrieve 22,000 lines of code. She titled her teardown,“I Decomplied Blinkit Twice. What a grocery app actually knows about you The analysis sparked a heated debate on data collection and transparency in privacy across social platforms. Users immediately wanted to know from the company.

What the Code Teardown Revealed

Inside the codebase Beri learned how the application handles permissions and user data. The first code that caught my eye was SSIDLocation. Her analysis revealed that the code logs the SSIDs of Wi-Fi networks and captures precise GPS coordinates when an order event is active.

The app's secret scanning list contains 21 hardcoded applications. Beri found a script called a.java that queries Android's package manager to see if particular software is running on the device. Zomato, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Gemini and Slack are on that hit-list. It logs all of them.

Telemetry data collection is far more than simple order tracking. The app reads the battery status, screen dimensions, zoom scale, font sizing, and active screen-reader accessibility flags. Beri also called out the backup_rules script which contains session sign-in tokens, a configuration that could enable restored devices to bypass OTP verification steps altogether.

How Blinkit Responded to Privacy Allegations

"Eternal family applications support 'Login with Zomato,' and WhatsApp and Instagram are used for sharing recipe carts," stated the Blinkit Android engineering team in response to the viral teardown. That operational need explains why the app scans for Zomato, WhatsApp, and Instagram on user phones.

Blinkit denied running any unauthorised tracking routines. Developers explained that low-battery indicators allow the app to conserve phone power during active order tracking updates. Every collected data point falls under necessary operational functions and complies with the company's user privacy policy.