MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is proposing to change the procedure for the early resumption of activities by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including branches and representative offices of foreign NGOs, whose operations have been suspended, once the violations that led to the suspension have been remedied, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The proposal is set out in a draft law amending the Law on Non-Governmental Organizations (Public Associations and Foundations), discussed at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan).

Under the proposed amendments, once the violations that led to the suspension of an NGO, or a branch or representative office of a foreign NGO, have been remedied, its activities may be resumed ahead of schedule by the relevant executive authority.

Under the current legislation, early resumption of activities in such cases is authorized by a court decision. To qualify, the violations that prompted the suspension must be remedied, and an application must also be submitted by the relevant executive authority or the organization's members, depending on the circumstances stipulated by law.

Under the current legislation, the activities of NGOs and branches or representative offices of foreign NGOs may be suspended by a court decision for a period of up to one year. Such a measure may be imposed if an organization obstructs efforts to eliminate the circumstances that prompted the declaration of a state of emergency; fails to remedy violations identified in a warning or directive issued by the relevant executive authority within the prescribed period and continues those violations after being held administratively liable; or if its executive body is found to have violated the rights of its members.

The proposed amendment would therefore transfer the authority to decide on the early resumption of NGO activities from the courts to the relevant executive authority, provided that the violations that led to the suspension have been remedied.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in its third reading.