MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Return of the Cheetah: Bloodlines recently premiered worldwide. The 3rd season of the conservation documentary series, co-produced by JETOUR and Discovery Channel, follows teams from the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) and the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) in South Africa, drawing broad attention to cheetah conservation and biodiversity. It documents how conservationists work across reserves to maintain genetic diversity in cheetah populations.

Exploring Long-Term Approaches to Cheetah Conservation

Now in its third season, Return of the Cheetah continues to document cheetah protection in Africa as part of JETOUR's long-term conservation work. JETOUR and CCF began their long-term partnership in 2024 with field operations to rescue wild cheetahs in Namibia. In 2025, they established a cheetah sanctuary in the Horn of Africa to provide a safe place for cubs rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Return of the Cheetah: Horn of Africa also won gold in the short-form documentary category at the 47th Telly Awards. The third season, set in South Africa, broadens the series' focus to the long-term survival of cheetah populations.







Working with Conservation Teams to Support Field Patrols

In South Africa, habitat fragmentation has isolated some cheetah populations, reducing gene flow between them. Conservation teams are addressing the problem through an approach known as metapopulation management. They manage cheetahs across a network of reserves and carry out planned transfers between reserves so that cheetahs from previously isolated populations can breed with one another. The teams continue to collect samples, monitor cheetahs and patrol the reserves, gathering data to guide future population management.

The JETOUR T2 i-DM provided reliable transport throughout the field patrols, carrying explorer Hazen Audel and the CCF and EWT teams deep into South Africa's reserves. Audel and the teams set up tracking equipment, transported samples and monitored wild cheetahs as part of a conservation plan spanning multiple reserves.









Connecting Exploration and Conservation Through Travel +

By continuing to document conservation work and partnering with specialist organizations, JETOUR is bringing cheetah conservation to a wider audience and showing what wildlife protection requires in practice. Its wildlife conservation work extends beyond cheetahs in Africa. In Malaysia, JETOUR works with TCS and PULIHARA to protect turtles. It has launched a markhor conservation initiative in Pakistan and runs a harpy eagle conservation project in South America.

The continuous advancement of global ecological stewardship also reflects the growing richness of JETOUR's "Travel+" cultural system. Travel culture carries people's aspiration to explore the far horizon, encouraging users to experience the world on their journeys and embrace travel as a way of life; off-road culture extends the boundaries of travel, bringing people closer to vast natural landscapes and the joy of exploration and challenge; stewardship culture further enriches the meaning of travel-not only to explore nature, but also to respect and protect it. These three cultures intertwine to enrich the brand connotations of JETOUR's "Travel+" philosophy.

Exploring the world comes with a responsibility to support conservation. JETOUR's“Travel+” culture means exploring the natural world while respecting and protecting it. Looking forward, JETOUR will continue to work with partners worldwide to strengthen its conservation efforts, pairing a passion for exploring the world with a responsibility to care for nature.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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