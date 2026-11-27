MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, USA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Smith Law Firm, PLLC today announced that Houston criminal defense attorney David Smith has earned the Forensic Lawyer-Scientist designation recognized by the Chemistry and the Law Division of the American Chemical Society (ACS-CHAL), achieving the highest proficiency examination score among all attorneys in his testing cohort. The credential recognizes legal practitioners who have completed advanced, hands-on laboratory coursework in forensic chromatography and analytical chemistry as applied to criminal defense litigation.

The Forensic Lawyer-Scientist distinction remains uncommon within the criminal defense bar. At the time of Smith's announcement, the published roster maintained by Axion Labs & Training Institute listed 125 attorneys nationwide holding the credential. The training curriculum is led by Dr. Lee Polite, founder of Axion Labs & Training Institute, who has taught chromatography for more than 27 years and instructs legal practitioners on analytical laboratory principles so they can evaluate whether standard scientific methods, calibration protocols, and testing procedures were properly followed when biological or chemical evidence is examined.

Earning the ACS-CHAL designation requires extensive technical study beyond conventional legal continuing education seminars. Under Axion's published certification requirements, candidates must complete the hands-on Forensic Chromatography course twice, alongside specialized coursework in Forensic Drug Analysis and Forensic Principles of DUID (Driving Under the Influence of Drugs). Coursework covers instrumental analysis utilizing gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, liquid chromatography, and infrared spectroscopy. Only after completing all laboratory modules are candidates permitted to sit for the final proficiency examination.

Smith completed his laboratory training at Axion's facility in Chicago, working directly with analytical instrumentation and biological samples to examine how blood alcohol and drug toxicology measurements are produced in the laboratory, from initial sample preparation to the analytical data underlying the reported figure. The proficiency examinations were graded by Axion faculty member and DWI defense attorney Deandra Grant, who confirmed that Smith earned the highest score in his examination session.

"A laboratory report contains an analyst's conclusion. It does not prove itself," said David Smith. "The records behind it should show how that conclusion was reached and whether the result holds up to careful review."

That scientific review is particularly consequential in Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) prosecutions, where the State frequently relies on a single reported breath or blood alcohol measurement. That numerical figure sits at the end of a multi-stage evidentiary chain requiring proper specimen collection, storage, transport, preparation, testing, analysis, and reporting so the result can be tied reliably to the right individual.

Applying his forensic training, Smith requests and audits the underlying laboratory records supporting a reported test result, including chain-of-custody logs, instrument calibration records, quality-control results, and raw testing data. He then reviews those records in consultation with qualified forensic experts to evaluate whether the empirical data substantiate the reported conclusion.

A parallel methodological audit applies in controlled-substance prosecutions, where evidentiary review focuses on which chemical substance the laboratory identified, which analytical method was utilized, and whether the instrumental data support that identification.

Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Smith is also a former Brazoria County prosecutor who tried more than 100 jury trials. The Forensic Lawyer-Scientist designation adds specialized analytical chemistry and laboratory auditing training to his courtroom litigation background.

"'Good enough' for the government is not good enough to saddle a person with a criminal conviction the rest of his or her life," Smith said.

About David Smith Law Firm

David Smith Law Firm is a Houston DWI lawyer serving Houston and the surrounding counties. The firm handles DWI, drug crimes, assault, prostitution, and juvenile matters. Consultations are free. More information is available at .

Disclaimer: This release is for general information only and is not legal advice. Reading it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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