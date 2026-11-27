BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Report from Xinhuanet North America Corporation: The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. During the meetings, key venues, transportation hubs, reception venues, and other related locations achieved a 100% green power supply.

At the Green Energy Station in the Media Center for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week, located in Hall 2 of the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian), a large display screen clearly showed the green power consumption data from the previous day. On November 16, the total green power used across all APEC meeting scenarios reached 6.06 million kWh, equivalent to a reduction of approximately 3,215 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

It is understood that China Southern Power Grid coordinated 89 million kWh of green power resources in advance. Part of this came from the offshore wind power base in Yangjiang, Guangdong, and the other part came from the large-scale wind and photovoltaic power bases in the "desert areas, the Gobi, and other arid areas‌" of Northwest China. This means that every kilowatt-hour of electricity used at the Shenzhen venues during the meetings has clear green power attributes, with a traceable source.

"This is a window to showcase Shenzhen's green and low-carbon development to the world, and also an important window for the world to observe China's power sector," said Zou Zhiyong, General Manager of the Marketing and Customer Service Department of Shenzhen's power supply bureau under China Southern Power Grid.

Relying on the national unified electricity market and the backbone grid of the west-to-east power transmission program, China's green power sources-such as wind, photovoltaic, and hydropower-can achieve cross-regional optimal allocation and coordinated dispatch. The green power purchased for these meetings came from wind and photovoltaic projects in Xinjiang, Gansu, Ningxia, and other regions. It was transmitted through inter-provincial power transmission channels into the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, completing a "green journey" of thousands of miles.

In response to the diverse scenarios of the meetings, the Shenzhen's Power Supply Bureau of China Southern Power Grid precisely adapted to the green power needs of different types of venues: venues with market trading qualifications worked with the Guangzhou Power Exchange Center and the Beijing Power Exchange Center to conduct cross-business-area transactions to secure green power contracts; high-load venues such as transportation hubs mainly used clean energy from offshore wind power and fishery-solar hybrid projects within Guangdong Province; numerous reception venues without trading qualifications achieved their goals by reserving Green Electricity Certificates in advance, ensuring that environmental rights and interests were fully covered and traceable throughout the process across all venues.

Today, in Shenzhen, green power is no longer just for international events, large enterprises, and key projects. Green power consumption has spread to businesses, schools, hospitals, urban parks, and even individual citizens, truly reaching every corner of the city and entering the daily lives of ordinary people. Data shows that, as of now, Shenzhen's total green power trading volume has exceeded 52 billion kWh, and its green power consumption level ranks among the top major cities in China.

About Xinhuanet North America Corporation:

Xinhuanet North America Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary established in May 2017 by Xinhuanet, a leading Chinese media organization, in Times Square, New York. It oversees all of Xinhuanet's business operations across North America, including news and information services, business and cultural exchanges, and advertising consulting, among others.

Company: Xinhuanet North America Corporation

Contact Person: Feng Shuoren

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Telephone: 18600808305

City: Beijing

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