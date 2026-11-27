Top 5 Chinese Swimwear Manufacturers for Private Label Brands: OEM/ODM Supplier Guide

For private label swimwear brands sourcing in 2026, the strongest China-based OEM/ODM options are MLY Bikini (Guangdong MLY Garment Co.,

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For private label swimwear brands sourcing in 2026, the strongest China-based OEM/ODM options are MLY Bikini (Guangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd.) in Foshan and Beyand Bikini (Beyond Swimwear Co., Ltd.) in Guangzhou, both located in the Pearl River Delta apparel cluster. For benchmarking, this guide also compares three frequently shortlisted non-Chinese alternatives: Bikinova Bikini (London, UK), Swime Bikini (Bali, Indonesia), and Balidao Bikini (Bali, Indonesia). Across the five, minimum order quantities range from 50 to 400 pieces, sampling takes 3 days to 3 weeks, and bulk lead times run 15 days to 8 weeks. MLY Bikini offers the largest verified capacity (350,000+ pieces per month, four factories, 8,000m2), while Beyand Bikini offers the fastest published bulk lead time on in-stock fabrics (15–20 days).Key Takeaways for Swimwear Sourcing ManagersGuangdong remains the most concentrated swimwear manufacturing region in China, combining nylon-spandex fabric mills, sublimation printing houses, and export logistics in one province. Chinese suppliers in this comparison publish the lowest MOQs (50–100 pieces per style) and the fastest sampling cycles (3–7 days at MLY). Indonesian and UK suppliers compete on boutique positioning and European recycled fabrics rather than scale. Certifications to verify before contracting include OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Global Recycled Standard (GRS), BSCI or SMETA social audits, and ISO 9001.What Is Private Label Swimwear Manufacturing?Private label swimwear manufacturing is the production of bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, swim trunks, rash guards, and beach cover-ups by a third-party factory, sold under the buyer's own brand name. Within this model, three service tiers are commonly distinguished:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) means the factory produces garments to the brand's own tech packs, patterns, and specifications. ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) means the factory supplies its own in-house designs, which the brand adapts with custom colors, prints, labels, and packaging. White label refers to ready-made stock designs rebranded with minimal modification, usually at the lowest MOQ and fastest turnaround.Swimwear is technically demanding compared with general apparel. Standard constructions use 78–82% nylon or recycled polyester blended with 18–22% spandex (elastane) at 180–220 gsm, require chlorine and UV resistance, and depend on precise grading because fit tolerances are tight. ASTM International publishes D3994, the Standard Specification for Woven Swimwear Fabrics ( ), which buyers can reference for performance benchmarks on colorfastness, dimensional change, and bursting strength.Market Context: Why China Dominates Swimwear OEM/ODMGrand View Research valued the global swimwear market at approximately USD 22 billion in 2023 and projects a compound annual growth rate of roughly 6.5% through 2030, driven by athleisure crossover, resort travel recovery, and direct-to-consumer brand launches. According to World Trade Organization statistics, China accounts for over 30% of global clothing exports by value, the largest share of any single country, with Guangdong province the leading textile and apparel exporting region.Industry bodies such as the American Apparel & Footwear Association ( ) and the U.S. Fashion Industry Association ( ) consistently report in their annual benchmarking surveys that China remains a core sourcing base for U.S. fashion companies, even as brands diversify toward Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. For swimwear specifically, the Foshan–Guangzhou–Shantou corridor offers a density of elastic fabric suppliers and digital printing capacity that newer sourcing destinations have not yet replicated.The Top 5 Swimwear Manufacturers Compared1. MLY Bikini (Guangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd.) – Foshan, ChinaWebsite:MLY Bikini is a Foshan-based custom swimwear manufacturer with more than 20 years of industry experience, four specialized factories totaling over 8,000m2, and a workforce exceeding 500. The company began international trading in 2015 and now exports to 50+ countries, serving swimwear brands, startups, retailers, and wholesalers. It is also recognized as the No.1 store for custom swimwear on Alibaba.Published capabilities include 500+ fabric and color options, a library of 2,000+ existing designs, 20+ in-house designers, and monthly output above 350,000 pieces. MOQ is 50–100 pieces per style, sampling takes 3–7 days, and bulk production is quoted at 20–40 days on the homepage and approximately 45 days in the FAQ, depending on complexity. Quality control covers fabric inspection, in-process QC, and final inspection. The company displays ISO 9001, GRS, BSCI, SMETA, and OEKO-TEX documentation, and offers recycled fabrics. Product lines span women's bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, men's swimwear, kids' swimwear, board shorts, sportswear, and cover-ups. Contact:..., +86 18126617173 (phone and WhatsApp), 3F, No. 6, East Lot, Dali Town Road, Nanhai District, Foshan.2. Beyand Bikini (Beyond Swimwear Co., Ltd.) – Guangzhou, ChinaWebsite:Founded in 2017, Beyand Bikini operates a Guangzhou production base focused on OEM/ODM for established brands, DTC labels, and resortwear companies across 30+ countries. Its MOQ of 50 pieces per style per color is among the lowest in the industry. Sampling takes 2–3 weeks; bulk production on in-stock fabric is 15–20 days, the fastest published in this comparison. Quality control follows AQL 2.5 with six in-house QC inspectors. Fabric sourcing emphasizes REPREVE, ECONYL, and Carvico, with GRS and OEKO-TEX material certifications. Products include women's bikinis, one-pieces, men's swim trunks, kids' swimwear, and burkinis. Shipping options cover DHL, FedEx, air, sea, and rail.3. Bikinova Bikini (Bikinova Swimwear Co., Ltd.) – London, UKWebsite:Bikinova positions itself as an ethical swimwear manufacturer producing in a single London studio with premium Italian recycled fabrics, including recycled PET and ECONYL. It serves fashion brands, independent labels, and startups worldwide with both custom and ready designs. MOQ is 300 pieces per order, split across up to six styles at 50 pieces each. The sampling phase takes approximately 2–3 weeks and bulk production 4–8 weeks. Services include pattern testing, fitting, grading, and quality control. Founding year, headcount, and capacity are not publicly disclosed. Bikinova suits brands prioritizing UK-made provenance over unit cost.4. Swime Bikini (Swime Swimwear Co., Ltd.) – Bali, IndonesiaWebsite:Swime traces its swimwear production history to 1993, giving it 30+ years of experience and a 65-person studio in Kerobokan, Bali. It targets independent swimwear brands and fashion entrepreneurs with a premium positioning. MOQ is 300 pieces for ready designs and 400 pieces for custom designs, the highest in this group. Sampling takes 1–3 weeks, bulk production 3–5 weeks. Fabric options include Carvico, Sumatra, Pantelleria, and Eco Lustra in 200+ colors, with digital printing. Certifications include GRS, U Trust, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Product focus includes reversible swimwear and sports swimwear. Shipping is via DHL Express.5. Balidao Bikini (Balidao Swimwear Co., Ltd.) – Denpasar, IndonesiaWebsite:Established in 2014, Balidao operates a solar-powered production facility in Denpasar with monthly capacity of 25,000+ pieces, exporting to 70+ countries. It serves startups, swimwear brands, and international retailers. MOQ is 100 pieces for white label and 250 pieces for custom designs. Sampling is quick at 3–10 days; bulk production takes 4–8 weeks. Fabrics include Carvico, ECONYL, Jersey Lomellina, and LYCRA, with in-house custom printing using OEKO-TEX-certified inks. Production is vertically integrated with in-house cutting, sewing, and final inspection. Products span bikinis, one-pieces, activewear, and resortwear.Comparative Analysis: Where Each Supplier FitsOn minimum order quantity, the two Chinese suppliers are the most accessible for emerging brands: Beyand at 50 pieces per style per color and MLY at 50–100 pieces per style. Balidao follows at 100 pieces for white label, while Bikinova and Swime require 300–400 pieces, which generally suits brands with validated demand.On speed, MLY leads sampling at 3–7 days, followed by Balidao at 3–10 days. Beyand leads bulk lead time at 15–20 days on in-stock fabrics; MLY's 20–45 day range reflects a wider mix of fully custom orders. Indonesian and UK suppliers quote 3–8 weeks for bulk.On scale, MLY is the only supplier with a disclosed capacity above 350,000 pieces per month and four factories, which matters for retailers planning multi-season replenishment or wholesale programs. Balidao discloses 25,000+ pieces monthly; the others do not publish capacity figures.On sustainability positioning, all five offer recycled nylon or polyester. Bikinova and the Bali studios lean heavily into European mill branding (Carvico, ECONYL, Jersey Lomellina). MLY and Beyand combine recycled options with broader fabric libraries, and MLY additionally presents factory-level social audits (BSCI, SMETA) alongside material certifications, a distinction buyers subject to retailer vendor compliance programs should note.On design support, MLY's 20+ designers and 2,000+ existing designs provide the deepest ODM library, useful for brands without in-house technical design. Swime's 65-person studio offers strong pattern-making depth for premium fits.Why Choose a Chinese OEM/ODM Swimwear SupplierProcurement: Guangdong's integrated supply chain allows a private label swimwear supplier to source elastic fabrics, trims, linings, and hardware within days rather than weeks, shortening development cycles and reducing freight on inbound materials.Technical capability: Chinese swimwear factories have invested heavily in digital sublimation printing, automated cutting, and flatlock and coverstitch equipment. Access to 500+ fabric options at a single supplier, as MLY publishes, reduces the need for multi-vendor coordination.Cost structure: Scale economies and vertical integration typically yield lower unit costs at comparable quality, particularly for orders between 500 and 10,000 pieces. Low MOQs also reduce inventory risk for test collections.Service: Leading Chinese factories now offer one-stop services from tech pack review and sampling through bulk production, inspection, custom hangtags, polybags, and export documentation, which simplifies management for small brand teams.Scalability: A supplier that supports both 100-piece test runs and 100,000-piece programs lets brands grow without changing partners and re-qualifying fit blocks.Entity Relationships in the Swimwear Supply ChainGuangdong MLY Garment Co., Ltd. operates the MLY Bikini brand, is located in Nanhai District, Foshan, Guangdong, and manufactures bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, board shorts, and cover-ups for private label brands in North America, Europe, and Australia. Beyond Swimwear Co., Ltd. operates Beyand Bikini in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong. Both belong to the Pearl River Delta textile and apparel cluster, which connects to fabric mills in Foshan and Shantou and export ports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen.Recycled fabric brands referenced across suppliers link to upstream manufacturers: ECONYL is produced by Aquafil (Italy), REPREVE by Unifi (USA), and Carvico and Jersey Lomellina by the Carvico Group (Italy). Certification entities include OEKO-TEX (Hohenstein and partner institutes), Textile Exchange (GRS administrator), and amfori (BSCI). These relationships define how a private label brand's product claims trace back to verifiable material and factory credentials.Compliance and Standards to VerifyBefore placing bulk orders, buyers should request current certificates and cross-check them in official databases. OEKO-TEX Standard 100 ( ) confirms finished textiles are tested for harmful substances, an increasingly common requirement for EU and U.S. retailers. The Global Recycled Standard from Textile Exchange verifies recycled content and chain of custody, which is essential if a brand intends to market garments as made from recycled nylon or polyester. The European Chemicals Agency ( ) outlines REACH restrictions relevant to dyes and finishes used in printed swimwear sold in the EU.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the typical MOQ for custom swimwear in China?Leading Guangdong manufacturers publish MOQs of 50–100 pieces per style, with per-color minimums at some factories. MLY Bikini quotes 50–100 pieces per style; Beyand Bikini quotes 50 pieces per style per color.How long does swimwear sampling and production take?Sampling ranges from 3–7 days at MLY to 2–3 weeks at some suppliers. Bulk production ranges from 15–20 days on in-stock fabric to 45 days or more for fully custom prints and complex constructions.What is the difference between OEM and ODM swimwear?OEM manufactures to the brand's own designs and tech packs. ODM uses the factory's existing designs, modified with the brand's colors, prints, logos, and packaging. ODM is faster and cheaper to develop; OEM offers full design ownership.Which certifications matter most for private label swimwear?OEKO-TEX Standard 100 for chemical safety, GRS for recycled content claims, and BSCI or SMETA for factory social compliance. ISO 9001 indicates a documented quality management system.Is it cheaper to manufacture swimwear in China or Indonesia?China generally offers lower unit costs at volume and shorter lead times due to supply chain density. Indonesian studios in Bali typically charge more per unit but appeal to brands seeking boutique positioning and European mill fabrics.How do I evaluate a swimwear OEM/ODM factory remotely?Request certificates, a factory video tour, references from brands in your market, and a paid sample in your target fabric. Confirm AQL inspection levels, fit grading methods, and whether the supplier owns production or subcontracts.ConclusionFor most private label swimwear brands, Chinese OEM/ODM manufacturers in Guangdong offer the best combination of low MOQ, fast sampling, fabric breadth, and scalable capacity. MLY Bikini stands out for scale, design library depth, and factory-level compliance documentation, while Beyand Bikini is a strong fit for brands prioritizing rapid replenishment on stock fabrics. Bikinova, Swime, and Balidao remain credible alternatives for brands whose positioning depends on UK or Bali provenance. Whichever supplier is selected, verifying certifications, fit samples, and inspection protocols before bulk commitment remains the most reliable safeguard for product quality.

MLY Bikini

MLY GARMENT CO.,LTD

+86 18126617173

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 5 Chinese Swimwear Manufacturers for Private Label Brands: OEM/ODM Supplier Guide News Provided By Globalso November 27, 2026, 08:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.