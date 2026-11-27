MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) former Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing Balyan's special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him bail in the organised crime case registered by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The apex court directed Balyan to cooperate fully with the trial and made it clear that the bail granted to him would be withdrawn if he failed to comply with the direction.

Balyan had approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court, in its judgment passed on August 3, dismissed his appeal against the trial court's refusal to grant him bail under the MCOCA. The High Court, while rejecting his plea, had held that there was a "discernible nexus" between Balyan and other members of the alleged criminal syndicate, including its head, and that the element of "continuing unlawful activity" was also present.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manoj Jain had observed that since the alleged unlawful activities involved threats and intimidation with the objective of securing pecuniary advantage, invocation of the stringent anti-organised crime law could not be said to be unjustifiable.

Balyan had contended that he had remained in custody for a considerable period and that charges had not yet been framed, arguing that his continued incarceration violated his fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution. However, the High Court had rejected the contention, observing that mere prolonged incarceration could not be treated as the decisive factor for granting bail in serious cases involving stringent provisions of the MCOCA.

The case stems from the Delhi Police's allegations that Balyan was associated with a criminal syndicate allegedly operating in Delhi and adjoining areas and involved in organised criminal activities, including extortion and arms trafficking.

Balyan was initially arrested on November 30, 2024, after audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu surfaced. The recordings purportedly suggested discussions about threatening and extorting money from builders and other individuals in Delhi. He was subsequently rearrested by the Crime Branch in December 2024 under the MCOCA, minutes after securing bail in a separate extortion case before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The Delhi Police had claimed that the syndicate was engaged in continuing unlawful activities for financial gain and that Balyan had a nexus with its members. On the other hand, Balyan has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that the criminal proceedings against him were politically motivated and that he had been implicated as part of a larger conspiracy.