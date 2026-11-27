MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The strategy adopted by Indian security agencies to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which involves targeting terror outfits both operationally and financially, is now set to be expanded to tackle overseas networks.

Several terror and criminal outfits have suffered major setbacks in India, but their operations continue unabated because of the networks they have established abroad. In a fresh push to disrupt these operations, Indian agencies are now planning to target the financial infrastructure of such networks operating from foreign soil and choke their sources of funding.

The agencies have also put measures in place to identify and track operatives using foreign SIM cards to communicate with their handlers abroad and foot soldiers in India.

An official said that it is hard to deal with operatives working out on foreign soil.

“The best way to hit them is to squeeze their finances. These networks have support groups that handle the finances, and unless this is tackled, the main networks would continue to operate,” the official said.

A similar approach was adopted post the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While the Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army tackled terror operatives on the ground, agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) hit the separatists by going in for a fund squeeze.

Once the money stopped coming in and their properties were attached for backing anti-India acts, the separatist movement collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir.

This had a direct impact on terror operatives as they were left with no support system, the official said.

Another official said that the agencies would not extensively focus on attaching properties of foreign terror operatives.

“This would be a beginning, but with sustained action, it could weaken such foreign networks considerably. Hitting the finances of any group or syndicate is the toughest way of dealing with the problem,” the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the main idea is to narrow down the investigation.

“The handling of foreign operatives by multiple agencies without proper coordination weakens the investigation. The involvement of several agencies through different channels can lead to duplication of efforts and a lack of clarity. Under the new approach, the local police and a central agency will jointly target foreign networks. They will coordinate investigations, attachment of properties, and tracing of calls made to handlers using foreign SIM cards,” the official said.

The agencies would also go beyond targeting individuals. Instead, the entire network would be dealt with, and this eliminates the need for multiple investigations that would eventually dilute a case.

The shift towards targeting entire networks rather than individual operatives marks a significant change in India's national security approach. Individual operatives can be easily replaced, allowing the network to continue functioning even after their arrest. The new strategy aims to dismantle the entire network and disrupt its operations.

“The strategy will ensure better coordination among the agencies and a more focused investigation, leaving little scope for gaps or loopholes,” the official said.

Extradition is also an important aspect of dealing with overseas networks and their operatives. When investigations are thorough and well-coordinated, they produce stronger cases backed by solid evidence. This helps agencies secure favourable court orders, which, in turn, strengthen India's case before Interpol and foreign governments and improve the prospects of securing extradition.

If a request is rejected once, then it is hard to build up a case all over again. The Khalistani groups survive solely on the backing of foreign-based networks popularly known as criminal syndicates.

This change in the national security doctrine would go a long way in dealing with such syndicates, and once they are weakened, the larger agenda of such Khalistani groups is bound to fall flat, an official said.