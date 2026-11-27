MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the upcoming Special Session of the Parliament, from November 30 to December 3, will witness some "very important business", urging Opposition MPs not to pass any "frivolous remarks" and instead ensure proper functioning of the House.

Addressing reporters here, Rijiju said: "The government has decided to convene a four-day Parliament session. We have written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. We will bring important business before the Lok Sabha on November 30 and December 1, and the same business will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3.

The Union Minister said that he has appealed to all political parties and has spoken to the leaders of major parties regarding the Special Session.

"Some MPs have issued statements on social media and in other media outlets saying that the government is not functioning according to the rules. Such frivolous statements should not be made because whenever there is an important Bill or business to be taken up, the government can convene a session. This has been the established practice," he stated.

This comes after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav opposed the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, through posts on social media.

According to Rijiju, there have been instances earlier when one session was convened after another without proroguing the previous session.

"When the government calls a special session, it means there is some special work to be undertaken. Important Bills, business and matters concerning the country are taken up, which is why such a session is convened. Calling the session unconstitutional or remarks that the Winter Session has been done away with, such frivolous remarks should not be made by MPs. How is calling a session unconstitutional? So, I appeal to all MPs not to make such frivolous remarks," he said.

Asserting that Parliament has been created for this very reason for Members to hold discussions on the country's major issues, the Union Minister said: "I urge all MPs across political parties to wholeheartedly participate in the discussions over whatever Bill the government plans to introduce."

"Whether you agree or not is a separate issue, as one is free to support or criticise the government in a democracy, but the Parliament should be allowed to function. In the future, the country will remember how we keep our opinions in the House. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all MPs to ensure proper functioning of the Parliament," he added.

Asked whether the government plans to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, Rijiju said: "What Bills we are planning to introduce will be informed later, but now I can say that we are going to come up with some very important business, in which all MPs should participate as the world will be watching us."