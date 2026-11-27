(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully concluded the 26th Cycle of the annual Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition, held from the 23th to the 26th of November 2026 at the Higher Colleges of Technology – Academic City Campus, Dubai. The four-day bilingual (English/Arabic) hybrid event brought together passionate undergraduate participants from all over the world who showcased a remarkable depth of research, critical thinking and environmental leadership. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn This year's edition witnessed the participation of 92 teams, representing more than 400 students from 20 countries spanning the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America. This remarkable geographical diversity reflects the growing global reach of this competition and the shared commitment of young people across borders to addressing our collective environmental challenges. Participants brought together diverse academic backgrounds and nationalities from across the Arab world and beyond. The hybrid participation format further helped strengthen the competition's position as a leading international platform for youth engagement and empowerment in addressing environmental challenges. In her opening remarks, EEG Co-Founder and Chairperson, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi said“For more than a quarter of a century, the Inter-College Environmental Public Speaking Competition, organised by the Emirates Environmental Group, has remained a distinguished platform for youth empowerment and environmental advocacy, expanding its reach and impact while empowering generations of young people to become informed, responsible and proactive environmental leaders. Since its inception in 2001, more than 7,048 students representing over 1,337 universities across the Arab world and beyond have embraced this opportunity to raise their voices, challenge conventional thinking, exchange perspectives and propose innovative solutions to some of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time.” This year's competition introduced four thought-provoking themes, each carefully selected to encourage critical thinking, scientific exploration and practical solutions: Nature‐Positive Economies: Are We Ready for a World Where Ecosystems Come First? Food Systems on the Brink: Is Sustainable Agriculture the Only Way Forward? The Future of Medicine: Can Healthcare be Truly Sustainable? Crisis Below Our Feet: Can Soil Restoration Address Climate Change? An esteemed panel of bilingual sustainability experts adjudicated the competition, offering rigorous evaluations and constructive feedback to each presenting team. Their deep expertise enriched the overall experience and learning outcomes for participants. Christophe Enkiri, Product Manager, Emirates Biotech Lolwa Khalil Al Nuaimi, Sustainability Engineer, MOCCAE Hamda Al Mheiri, Analyst – Research Partnerships, Environmental Information, Science, and Outreach Management Department, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Mahra Al Tamimi, Analyst – Partnerships Management, Environmental Information, Science, and Outreach Management Department, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Amina Ahmed, Head of Sustainability & CSR, Head of Quality & Excellence, Fujairah Hospital Aisha Al Zarooni, ESG Communities Lead- Environment, Emirates NBD Haithem Ibraheem, Vice President – Operations, BGRE Moamen Madkour, Manager- Operations Geophysics, RAK Gas LLC and General Secretary Department of Energy (DoE) – Energy Resources Office. Mohamed Ghazy, Senior Manager – Supply Management, National Bonds. Dr Waseem Hoeneini – Founder & Managing Partner, WMSJ The Winners of the 26th Cycle of Inter College Environmental Public Speaking Competition are:

Topic Winners Day 1: Nature‐Positive Economies: Are We Ready for a World Where Ecosystems Come First? University of Nizwa, College of Economics, Management, and Information Systems, Sultanate of Oman Day 2: Food Systems on the Brink: Is Sustainable Agriculture the Only Way Forward? Sohar University, College of Law, Sohar, Sultanate of Oman Day 3: The Future of Medicine: Can Healthcare be Truly Sustainable? University of Buraimi, College of Nursing, Sultanate of Oman Day 4: Crisis Below Our Feet: Can Soil Restoration Address Climate Change? Effat University, College of Architecture and Design, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The highly coveted, awarded annually to the institution with the highest cumulative score over four days, was presented this year to:

The Higher Colleges of Technology – Academic City Campus served as the generous venue host. Abela & Co provided exceptional catering support throughout the programme. The Westminster School contributed meaningfully to the event by providing the emcee and student topic summarisers. Additionally, Ajman University students contributed meaningfully to the event by serving as the second emcees. The students of Virginia American School beautifully opened and closed the ceremony with heartfelt performances, while also contributing student topic summarisers.

The 26edition was supported by esteemed partners who share EEG's longstanding commitment to environmental education and youth empowerment.

The competition aligns with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting its commitment to addressing global environmental, social and scientific challenges., by providing students with an educational platform to develop their knowledge, critical thinking, research, communication and public speaking skills, while raising awareness of pressing environmental issues and empowering young people to become informed and responsible global citizens. In particular, it supports, through its focus on sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems;, by exploring the future of medicine and sustainable healthcare;, by encouraging scientific exploration, innovation and practical solutions to global challenges;, through the promotion of nature-positive economies and sustainable resource management;, by addressing climate change through soil restoration and sustainable practices; and, through the protection of ecosystems, biodiversity and soil health. Furthermore, the competition contributes to, by fostering international collaboration, knowledge exchange and cross-cultural dialogue among students from different countries.

Collectively, the four themes empower students to think critically, embrace scientific innovation and develop solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: ...; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: ; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.