(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A First among Sovereign Debt Issuers in the GCC
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The issuance marks a significant step in developing the domestic debt market and leveraging digital technologies for the issuance and settlement of sovereign debt instruments.
It coincides with the successful November 2026 T-Bond and T-Sukuk auction, bringing total issuances to AED 1.1 billion.
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini:
The issuance marks an important milestone in developing the domestic debt market and reflects the UAE's commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions and strengthening integration between traditional and digital financial market infrastructure.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026
The Ministry of Finance announced the successful issuance of the UAE Federal Government's inaugural AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds (Digital T-Bonds), valued at AED 180 million (approximately USD 50 million), using digital technologies through Euroclear's Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI) and listed on Nasdaq Dubai. This significant step reflects the UAE's commitment to developing capital markets and adopting advanced financial technologies in public debt management.
The issuance represents another achievement in the Ministry's efforts to develop the domestic debt market. The issuance was carried out under the Sovereign Treasury Bonds Programme, leveraging digital infrastructure that enables the issuance and settlement of bonds using digital technologies while maintaining integration with traditional settlement and distribution systems.
An Innovative Model:
This issuance represents a strategic step in developing the domestic debt market by applying digital technologies to the issuance and settlement of government bonds, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting innovative solutions in capital markets.
It combines advanced digital infrastructure with traditional financial market systems, including secondary market admission on Nasdaq Dubai strengthening integration between the two environments and supporting the gradual adoption of modern technologies in the issuance and trading of sovereign debt instruments.
The issuance was undertaken in collaboration with leading local and international financial institutions, reflecting a strategic partnership that brings together financial and technological expertise to develop capital markets and support the adoption of innovative digital solutions.
A Significant Step:
His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said:“The successful issuance of the UAE Federal Government's first AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds marks an important milestone in developing the domestic debt market and reflects the UAE's commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions and enhancing the efficiency of financial market infrastructure.”
His Excellency explained that this issuance represents a significant step in modernising the issuance and settlement of government securities through advanced financial technologies, contributing to the development, efficiency and competitiveness of capital markets and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading hub for financial innovation regionally and internationally.
His Excellency added:“This achievement is the result of collaboration with our international and local financial institution partners and represents a practical step towards exploring broader opportunities for using distributed ledger technologies in sovereign debt markets. We will continue to evaluate the outcomes of this experience and apply the lessons learned to future issuances, strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE's financial markets.”
Digital Issuance and November Auction:
The Digital T-Bonds issuance amounted to AED 180 million (approximately USD 50 million), with a two-year tenor and an annual yield to maturity of 4.98%. The bonds were allocated equally among the six Primary Dealers through a separate allocation mechanism, while the issuance yield was determined by reference to the results of the conventional Treasury Bond auction.
The digital issuance was carried out in collaboration with a number of international financial institutions. Euroclear provided the digital infrastructure for issuance and settlement; Standard Chartered acted as Settlement Agent; Citi served as Issuing and Paying Agent; and Emirates NBD as Structuring Agent. The Digital T-Bonds will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Dubai, aligning the instrument with the Ministry's broader Federal T-Bond and T-Sukuk programmes.
In parallel, the November T-Bond and T-Sukuk auction delivered positive results, with total issuances of AED 920 million, comprising AED 550 million in T-Sukuk maturing in September 2031 and AED 370 million for new issuance of conventional T-Bonds maturing in November 2028. The auction attracted bids totalling AED 3.04 billion, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.8 times. The yield to maturity was 5.00% for the T-Sukuk and 4.98% for the conventional T-Bonds.
Digital Issuance Partners Welcome the Initiative:
For her part, Valérie Urbain, CEO Euroclear Group said:“We are proud to partner with the UAE Ministry of Finance on this landmark sovereign digital issuance through the D-FMI platform. It is a strong example of how innovation can move from experimentation to real-world implementation when digital capabilities are combined with trusted, resilient financial market infrastructure. By connecting digital and traditional markets, we can unlock greater efficiency and connectivity and help create the conditions for digital capital markets to scale.”
Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said:“The listing of the UAE's first AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds on Nasdaq Dubai shows that digital issuance and settlement can connect directly with an established exchange. Investors gain the transparency and secondary market access they expect from a listed sovereign instrument, in a new digital format. We are proud to build on our long-standing partnership with the Ministry of Finance across the Federal T-Bond and T-Sukuk programmes, and we will continue to support the growth of a deep and competitive dirham debt market.”
In turn, His Excellency Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD said:“This digital issuance represents a significant step in the development of the UAE's domestic debt market, demonstrating how technology can support the next phase of capital market development. Emirates NBD Group is pleased to support the Ministry of Finance in advancing this agenda, bringing our expertise to initiatives that strengthen the UAE's financial infrastructure and international competitiveness.”
Meanwhile, Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, said:“We are proud to support the Ministry of Finance in this digital issuance in our capacity as Issuing and Paying Agent. This achievement marks an important step towards advancing digital securities issuance and settlement solutions and underscores the value of collaboration between financial institutions and market infrastructure providers in supporting capital markets innovation.”
Similarly, Rola Abu Manneh; Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan said:“We are pleased to have facilitated this innovative issuance and to support the Ministry of Finance in connecting digital infrastructure with the Primary Dealer network. This collaboration represents an important step towards how modern technology can be deployed in sovereign debt markets while preserving the robustness and reach of established distribution and settlement.”
The Digital T-Bond issuance was supported by six participating Primary Dealers: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Mashreq Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank. The Digital T-Bonds will also be listed on Nasdaq Dubai, the region's international financial exchange enhancing market transparency, supporting secondary liquidity, and further supporting the development of the UAE's capital markets.
The Ministry of Finance continues to develop the domestic debt market by diversifying government debt instruments and adopting innovative financial solutions, enhancing market efficiency and supporting the development of an advanced and sustainable public debt management framework.
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