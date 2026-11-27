New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday underlined the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean to global trade, energy security and connectivity, stressing that collective action among regional countries is essential to maintaining a peaceful, stable and secure maritime region. Addressing the 25th Council of Ministers meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, Jaishankar said the Indian Ocean remains central to the economic and strategic interests of countries across the region and beyond. "The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and prosperity. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this region remains peaceful, stable and secure," he said.

Highlighting India's approach towards regional cooperation, Jaishankar referred to the country's MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. He said the vision builds on India's earlier SAGAR initiative, or Security and Growth for All in the Region, and reflects New Delhi's commitment to working with its maritime neighbours. Jaishankar also emphasised the need for IORA to strengthen its collective voice and enhance cooperation in addressing emerging challenges in the Indian Ocean region. He said India's chairship of the association for 2025-2027 would focus on the theme of "Innovation, Openness, Resilience, and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region", reflecting the need for the organisation to respond effectively to a rapidly changing global environment.

The EAM underlined that regional cooperation must remain responsive to evolving geopolitical and economic developments, while ensuring that the Indian Ocean continues to serve as a space for shared prosperity and constructive engagement. The 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting brings together representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation and priorities concerning the Indian Ocean. India's chairship provides an opportunity to strengthen the association's institutional framework and deepen collaboration across areas such as maritime safety and security, trade, investment, connectivity and sustainable development. (ANI)