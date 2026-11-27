Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said she could not comment on the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be taken up during the upcoming special session of Parliament, stating that she had not yet seen the draft legislation or the session's agenda. Speaking to the media, Sule said the announcement of the session had been made, but the government had not shared its agenda. "The session has been announced, but I don't have the agenda. I have not seen the bill yet. Until I see the bill, I cannot say anything," she said. Her remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on November 30 and is likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings.

The proposed Delimitation Bill has drawn opposition from several parties. Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday reiterated his party's opposition to the Bill in its existing form, saying that linking women's reservation with delimitation was unacceptable. "We have already made our position very clear. We cannot support the Delimitation Bill in its existing form. We do not know whether a new draft has been prepared," Kumar told ANI. He said the CPI supported the implementation of women's reservation but opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise.

Meanwhile, Congress has asked all its MPs to be present in New Delhi by 10 am on November 29, while the NCP-SCP has issued a three-line whip directing its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4. In a communication dated November 27, NCP-SCP Chief Whip Amol Kolhe directed party MPs to attend the proceedings without fail and support the party's stand, citing important business scheduled to be taken up in the House. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to support the Delimitation Bill, provided it ensures regional balance, according to party sources.

The proposed legislation has also drawn criticism from other Opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said delimitation could prove to be the "biggest mistake" in the BJP's politics. Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public, alleging that the upcoming special session was aimed at delimitation and not women's reservation, which was already passed unanimously in 2023. Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Centre of attempting to reach the required 360 votes by splitting Opposition parties and securing the tacit support of some parties. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)