Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that both Opposition parties were unsettled by the Centre's decision to reconvene Parliament for a special session from November 30. In a post on X, Maurya criticised the governance records of the two parties, alleging that they were uncomfortable with the prospect of major legislative decisions being taken in the national interest.“The Congress and SP camps, which trample on parliamentary decorum, have been thrown into a“tizzy” at the mere mention of Parliament's special session. The Congress, which once plunged the country into economic ruin, and the SP, which subjected Uttar Pradesh to jungle raj, grow restless at the mere prospect of major decisions in the national interest,” Maurya wrote.

Contrasting the opposition's track record with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tenure at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for poverty alleviation and strengthening India's economic and defence stature. He stated,“Meanwhile, under the able leadership of the illustrious Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, crores of people have been lifted out of poverty. India has rapidly advanced towards becoming an economic and military superpower.”

Asserting that national priorities cannot be stalled by opposition discomfort, Maurya called the current moment opportune for decisive policymaking.“Decisions in the national interest must not be held up by the opposition's political unease. This is the time to take big, tough and historic decisions, the right time!” Keshav Prasad Maurya stated. The reaction came after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the decision to convene a four-day parliamentary sitting without Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Bills. In a post on X, Gogoi said the Lok Sabha had issued a bulletin announcing the short session on a day when the country was paying homage to Dr BR Ambedkar.“No question hour, no zero hour, no Private Members' Bill in Parliament. Yesterday when the entire country paid homage to Dr Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Lok Sabha issued a bulletin for a short 4-day Parliament session without any question hour, zero hour or private member bill,” he wrote.

Earlier on toda, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Centre's proposed delimitation legislation, asserting that the exercise will be the biggest mistake in the BJP's politics. In a post on social media platform X ahead of next week's special sitting of Parliament, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated that the Delimitation Bill can be one of the biggest mistakes for the ruling party.“Delimitation will prove to be the biggest mistake in the BJP's politics,” Yadav wrote.

According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the brief four-day sitting is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 3. "The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said. This comes after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business. "The Government has requested Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X.“Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," the Union Minister added.

Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up. The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on August 13, 2026. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850.