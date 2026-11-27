New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Companies are tightening spending controls, improving cost forecasts and using more efficient artificial intelligence (AI) models to manage rising expenses and get better returns from the technology, according to a McKinsey report. The report examined how McKinsey and three other companies from the consumer, energy and life sciences sectors are managing the costs of expanding AI adoption. It highlighted that companies should focus not just on how much AI they use, but also on the value they get from it. "High token use can represent either extraordinary productivity or substantial waste, making cost per outcome more important than tokens alone," the report said.

The report identified the use of AI models according to task complexity as a key way to reduce costs. It found that some tasks could be shifted from expensive models to alternatives costing five to ten times less, while delivering around 95 per cent of the required quality at about half the cost. It also noted that token optimisation measures could cut costs by 50-60 per cent where implemented. The report stressed the need to estimate AI-related expenses before deploying AI agents. A large consumer company developed a forecasting model to assess how different tasks would affect AI usage and recurring costs. The company's analysis projected a potential return of around four times the investment, based on the estimated impact.

At a US-based energy company, AI consumption costs had at one point doubled every month. To control spending, the company introduced usage limits, consumption caps and automated controls to prevent unnecessary use. Its initial assessment identified an opportunity to optimise costs equivalent to around 18 per cent of its AI expenditure. Meanwhile, a global life sciences company is reviewing its agreements with AI providers to keep expenses under control. Its measures include negotiating price protections, seeking better usage reports and reviewing key contract terms roughly every 12 months instead of depending entirely on long-term agreements.

The report noted that traditional annual budgets and one-time business cases may not be enough to manage AI spending, as the technology, pricing and usage patterns continue to change rapidly. "AI economics requires continual management," it said, adding that companies need better cost forecasts, real-time spending visibility and automated controls to manage AI consumption and improve returns as adoption increases.