Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday criticised the Samajwadi Party's (SP) 'Jan-Man ka Manifesto', calling it hollow and alleging that the party's inherent nature favoured the wealthy elite over the poor, Dalits, backward classes and minorities. In a post on X, Mayawati described the manifesto released by the SP as a“Manifesto of the Wealthy” and said its promises were unsubstantiated. Taking aim at the SP's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan, she said the party's manifesto was similar to its claims of representing backward classes, Dalits and minorities, which she termed hollow.“The 'pledge document' (manifesto) released yesterday by the Samajwadi Party in UP—termed the 'Jan-Man ka Manifesto' (Manifesto of the People)—is, much like their so-called 'PDA' (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities), entirely hollow and unsubstantiated; it perfectly illustrates the proverb, an empty vessel makes the most noise,” she wrote.

1. यूपी में समाजवादी पार्टी द्वारा 'जन-मन का मेनिफेस्टो' के नाम से कल जारी किया गया इनका यह 'प्रण-पत्र' इनके कथित पीडीए की तरह ही कोरा हवाहवाई तथा 'थोथा चना बाजे घना' की कहावत को ही चरितार्थ करने वाला ज़्यादा है। 2. वैसे भी इस पार्टी का स्वभाव जग जा़हिर तौर पर ग़रीबों, दलितों, पिछड़ों व मुस्लिमों आदि के वास्तविक हित, कल्याण, उनका मान-सम्मान व सुरक्षा आदि के विरुद्ध अधिकतर संकीर्ण व जातिवादी तथा धन्नासेठ-समर्थक भी रहा है, जिसका एक ताज़ा उदाहरण यूपी से राज्यसभा हेतु हाल ही में हुये द्विवार्षिक चुनाव में पीडीए को प्रश्रय देने के बजाय बड़े धन्नासेठ को प्राथमिकता देना है। ऐसी नीतियों एवं कार्यकलापों से प्रदेश की अपार ग़रीबी, बेरोजगारी, पिछड़ापन व पलायन आदि की गंभीर समस्या क्या कभी दूर हो पायेगी। कभी नहीं। 3. इन बातों से से यह भी साबित है कि इनका 'जन-मन घोषणापत्र' वास्तव में 'धन-मन वादी' अधिक है तथा समाज के अच्छे लोगों के बजाय ऐसे ही धनी एवं बाहुबलियों आदि को चुनाव मैदान में भी उतारेगी जो देश, समाज व जनहित की चिन्ता कम व अपने खुद के लाभ व स्वार्थ में ही लगातार डूबे रहते हैं। 4. वैसे भी 'हर हाथ को काम' तथा 'क़ानून द्वारा क़ानून का राज' आदि विशुद्ध रूप से बी.एस.पी. की नीति व सिद्धान्त हैं तथा जिस सर्वसमाज व सर्वजन-हितैषी एजेण्डा पर बी.एस.पी. की यूपी में अब तक रही चारों सरकारों में पूरी ईमानदारी व निष्ठा से अमल करके भी दिखाया गया है, जो कि विरोधी पार्टियों में भी खा़सकर सपा, कांग्रेस व भाजपा आदि के बलबूते की बात नहीं है, यह सभी जानते/मानते हैं। 5. इसके साथ ही, सपा के दामन पर भी ख़ासकर एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी आरक्षण विरोधी रवैया तथा यूपी को जातिवादी द्वेष व दंगा-युक्त प्रदेश बनाने सहित जनहित व जनकल्याण के अहम् मुद्दों पर लगे धब्बों को जनता भला कैसे भुला पायेगी? कुल मिलाकर, सपा की बातें, वादे, दावे व घोषणायें आदि चुनावी छल व छलावा हैं, लोग ज़रूर सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 27, 2026

Mayawati also accused the SP of being narrow-minded and casteist, alleging that its policies worked against the interests, welfare, dignity and security of marginalised communities. Referring to the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP chief alleged that the SP had prioritised a wealthy individual over the PDA it claimed to represent. She questioned whether such decisions could address the state's problems, including poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration. She further alleged that the SP was likely to nominate wealthy individuals and strongmen instead of candidates committed to public welfare.“Furthermore, the party's inherent nature is widely known to be narrow-minded, casteist, and aligned with the wealthy elite—often working against the genuine interests, welfare, dignity, and security of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims. A recent example of this is their decision, during the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in UP, to prioritise a wealthy tycoon over the very 'PDA' they claim to champion. Can such policies and actions ever resolve the state's grave issues—widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness, and mass migration? Certainly not,” Mayawati said.

She further added that these points confirm that their 'Manifesto of the People' is, in reality, a 'Manifesto of the Wealthy.'“These points confirm that their 'Manifesto of the People' is, in reality, a 'Manifesto of the Wealthy.' Instead of fielding upright individuals, they are likely to nominate affluent figures and strongmen—people who care little for the nation, society, or the public good, and are instead perpetually consumed by their own self-interest and personal gain,” she said. Mayawati said concepts such as employment for all and the rule of law were core principles of the BSP, adding that her party had demonstrated its commitment to an inclusive agenda during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh.

“Moreover, concepts such as "work for every pair of hands" and "the rule of law" are core policies and principles of the BSP. The BSP has consistently demonstrated its commitment to an inclusive agenda—one that serves all sections of society—throughout its four terms in government in UP. It is widely acknowledged that such a feat is beyond the capacity of rival parties like the SP, Congress, or the BJP,” she said. She also accused the SP of having an anti-reservation stance on issues concerning Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and alleged that its tenure had been marked by caste-based hostility and communal riots.

“Furthermore, how could the public possibly forget the stains on the Samajwadi Party's record—most notably its anti-reservation stance regarding SCs, STs, and OBCs, and its role in turning Uttar Pradesh into a state plagued by caste-based animosity and communal riots—as well as its failure to address critical issues concerning the public interest and welfare?” she questioned. Describing the SP's promises and declarations as“electoral deception and trickery”, Mayawati urged the public to remain cautious of the party's claims.“In short, the SP's rhetoric, promises, claims, and declarations are nothing more than electoral deception and trickery; the public should remain on their guard,” she said. (ANI)