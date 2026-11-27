MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju met India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Friday and wished the ace shooter success in her upcoming tournaments, expressing hope that she would continue to bring laurels to the country.

Rijiju shared a picture with Bhaker on social media platform X, along with a message praising the shooter's achievements and wishing her success in future competitions.

“Nice meeting India's double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker. My best wishes to her for the future tournaments. May she brings more laurels for India,” Rijiju wrote in his post.

The meeting comes as Bhaker continues to make her presence felt in international shooting. The 24-year-old made history in Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian athlete in independent India's history to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.

She secured bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event before joining Sarabjot Singh to claim another bronze in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team competition.

Rijiju has Manu on several occasions in the past. He had also hosted Bhaker at his residence in November 2025 and welcomed her following her memorable two-medal campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Manu recently added another achievement to her career after being elected to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Athletes Committee for the 2026-2030 term.

The Indian shooter was nominated in the Pistol category and competed against nine other candidates for two elected positions. The voting was conducted alongside the ISSF World Championships in Cairo and Doha, with eligible athletes participating in the respective competitions casting their votes.

She had outlined an agenda focused on strengthening athletes' representation in decisions concerning the sport. Among her priorities were greater consistency in competition rules, improved financial and commercial opportunities, stronger welfare provisions and accessible channels through which athletes could raise concerns.