On November 25, the Chinese Embassy in Liberia held a tripartite joint meeting on protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Liberia. Ambassador Yin Chengwu, Hon. Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Minister of Labour, Hon. Elijah F. Rufus, Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service, Hon. William K. Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, and other senior Liberian officials, along with representatives of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Liberia, attended the meeting. Participants held in-depth discussions regarding the standardization of law enforcement, compliant business operations, and other related matters.



Ambassador Yin stated that the Embassy, upholding the principle of serving the people, maintains active communication with relevant authorities in Liberia and provides consular protection and other forms of assistance to Chinese citizens and enterprises to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests. The tripartite joint meeting serves as a platform for regular dialogue, aimed at promoting greater transparency and standardization within the relevant Liberian law enforcement agencies. Chinese citizens and enterprises in Liberia should enhance their awareness of compliance, adhere to both local and Chinese laws and regulations, and actively support and participate in Liberia's economic and social development.

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The Liberian side recognized the contributions of Chinese enterprises and citizens, explained relevant policies on visas and work permits, and responded to their concerns. All parties agreed to expand communication channels, maintain dialogue and foster mutual trust to support the sound and steady development of China-Liberia practical cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.