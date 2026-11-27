Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At -2°C - Kashmir Observer
This is Srinagar's fourth consecutive coldest night of the season.
The minimum temperature last night saw a slight drop from Wednesday night, when it had settled at minus 1.9 degrees Celsius.
Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night's minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological officials said.Read Also Cold Wave Grips Kashmir, Srinagar Records Coldest Night of Season Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges, Shopian Records -4.2°C
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in the Valley till the end of this month, with a possibility of night temperatures dropping further.
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