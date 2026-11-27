Doctoral Researcher, Sciences Po

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Sarah Tegas is a PhD Candidate in Political Sciences (International Relations) at Sciences Po's Center for International Studies, based in Paris. Her PhD examines the influence of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in climate diplomacy in times of geopolitical instability. She is interested in innovative diplomatic practices enacted across multilateral arenas and aimed at promoting climate action.

Sarah's thesis is being conducted as part of the Franco-Swiss research project "Beyond coalitions: Small states in international climate negotiations" (BeCoSS Climate). She is also the co-lead of the Pacific Social Science Academic Grant: "Making space for oceans in international climate negotiations: the role of Small Island Developing States".

Sarah teaches courses on the EU Green Deal and Diplomatic Performances. She has been a visiting academic at the University of Oxford and the University of the South Pacific. Prior to her PhD, Sarah completed her Master's in Transnational Governance at the European University Institute and worked as a trainee for the institute's EIB Climate Chair.

–present Doctoral Researcher, Sciences Po

2023 European University Institute, Master of Arts in Transnational Governance

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