MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The introduction of innovations in the agricultural sector plays a key role in increasing productivity, ensuring efficient resource management and developing competitive production, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov said.

He made the remarks while addressing the 5th Anniversary Agricultural Startups and Innovation Forum.

Zeynalov noted that Azerbaijan aims to increase the number of modules developed using artificial intelligence to 30 by 2030. The country also plans to raise the share of agricultural state support services delivered through digital channels to 3 per cent.

In addition, the area covered by modern irrigation systems is expected to reach approximately 300,000 hectares by 2030.

"In this regard, the introduction of local innovative solutions that conserve water and improve resource efficiency is particularly important. Smart irrigation systems, agricultural drones, sensor technologies, digital platforms and AI-based solutions enable farmers to achieve better results while using fewer resources," he said.

The deputy minister emphasised that the agricultural sector offers significant opportunities for innovation. According to him, introducing innovative solutions in land management, crop production, farming and horticulture directly contributes to higher productivity.

Zeynalov also stressed the importance of encouraging young people to launch agricultural startups and turn their innovative ideas into businesses.

He noted that the government has created extensive opportunities to support entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture. The application of artificial intelligence, he added, not only simplifies the work of farmers and businesses but also improves the quality and volume of agricultural production.