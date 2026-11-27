MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

During the meeting, the sides recalled with satisfaction their meeting in Baku last year.

Noting the dynamic expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that meetings between government representatives would yield positive results. He highlighted the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in developing bilateral ties and emphasized the considerable potential for further expanding cooperation.

The head of state noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union were also developing successfully, recalling visits by EU leaders to Azerbaijan earlier this year and meetings held on the sidelines of the Dublin Summit.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the Estonian Foreign Minister's visit would provide a good opportunity to discuss issues aimed at advancing the partnership between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Margus Tsahkna said he had personally witnessed Azerbaijan's rapid development and emphasized the country's important role in the region.

Noting that bilateral relations were at a good level, the minister said that Estonia's embassy in Azerbaijan would be officially opened during his visit and highlighted the significance of this event for the development of bilateral ties.

The head of state described the official opening of Estonia's embassy in Baku as an indication of the progress made in bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia in information technology, digital transformation, connectivity and other areas. They also noted Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to expand connectivity routes.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.