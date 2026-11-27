Russian Strike Hits Petrol Station In Kharkiv
“The enemy has struck a petrol station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. We are assessing the damage,” he said.
Later, the mayor reported another drone attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.Read also: Russian shelling of Dnipro petrovsk region kills one, injures several in more than 20 attacks
As reported by Ukrinform, on 26 November, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack.
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