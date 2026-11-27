MENAFN - UkrinForm) The mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has struck a petrol station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. We are assessing the damage,” he said.

Later, the mayor reported another drone attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Russian shelling ofpetrovsk region kills one, injures several in more than 20 attacks

As reported by Ukrinform, on 26 November, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian attack.

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