KP Orders Inspection Of Unsafe Buildings Following Karachi Collapse
The Land Use and Building Control Authority has issued directives to planning officers and deputy commissioners, instructing them to conduct comprehensive inspections of hazardous buildings and ensure compliance with construction regulations.
According to the authority, buildings constructed without approved plans pose a serious threat to public safety. It has directed officials to strictly enforce building rules and regulations.
Violating property owners will be issued notices and illegal construction will be halted. In case of continued violations, authorities may seal buildings, evacuate occupants or demolish the structures.
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